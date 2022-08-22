Facebook Twitter
Monday, August 22, 2022 | 

Arkansas police department responds to video of violent arrest

Three officers are being investigated for holding a man to the ground and beating him, after video surfaced on social media

By  Collin Leonard Collin Leonard
SHARE Arkansas police department responds to video of violent arrest
AP22234466511202.jpg

A truck passes a population sign in Mulberry, Ark., on March 13, 2013. Three law enforcement officers in Arkansas have been suspended after a video posted on social media showed a suspect being held down on the ground and beaten by police. Arkansas State Police said Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, that it would investigate the use of force by the officers outside a convenience store in Mulberry.

Jeannie Nuss, Associated Press

The Arkansas State Police are launching an investigation into three officers after a video began circulating showing the officers beating a man outside a convenience store in Mulberry, Arkansas, Sunday.

The disturbing video of the incident shows an officer holding a man down on a sidewalk, as another officer punches his face and the back of his head, grabbing him by the hair and slamming his head into the concrete. A third officer kicks and knees the man.

KARK4 News identified the man as 27-year-old Randal Worcester of South Carolina. He faces battery, assault, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and terroristic act charges.

KSFM-TV, a station in Arkansas, reported that Worcester allegedly spit on a convenience store employee and threatened to cut off their face. After stopping on his bicycle in Mulberry, Worcester allegedly handed them a pocket knife after a calm conversation, before attacking one of the deputies.

Worcester was arrested and taken to a local hospital after the incident, according to The Associated Press.

Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante released a statement saying “I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter.”

Mulberry Mayor Gary Baxter released a statement that said he “was shocked and sickened by what (he) saw.”

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office stated that Deputy Zack King, Deputy Levi White and Mulberry Officer Thell Riddle have been put on leave pending the investigation. KSFM-TV reports Worcester appeared in court Monday, with a $15,000 bond set. The prosecutor’s office said he had a prior battery on a police officer charge in Oklahoma from 2021.

In 2020, Arkansas State Trooper Ryan Wingo was named in an excessive force lawsuit after shooting a man in the face with a beanbag projectile at a protest following the death of George Floyd, according to Arkansas outlet KUAR.

Next Up In Utah
A judge has blocked Florida’s anti-‘woke’ law. What happens now?
Here’s why Dr. Fauci says he’s stepping down at the end of the year
Opinion: Why you’ll want to take a look at the Orrin G. Hatch Papers
New BYU study finds Utah is above national average for rapes per capita
What you should know about the Latter-day Saint ghost town near Zion National Park
Dennis Rodman wants to help Brittney Griner. Here’s how