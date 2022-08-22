Usher announces his Las Vegas residency in 2023 — for the third year in a row

Usher announced that he is returning to Las Vegas in 2023 for the third year in a row.

The singer’s Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live will have 25 dates starting in March and extending into July.

“Vegas, I’m coming back,” Usher wrote in an Instagram post.

His first run in Vegas was at the Caesars Palace theater, where legends like Mariah Carey, Elton John, Cher and Stevie Nicks have performed.

Usher is currently performing in a Vegas residency at Dolby Live, with dates until the end of October. Dolby Live features “technologically advanced performance installations” that create an “immersive live music experience where the audience will feel like they are literally on stage with their favorite artist,” said Todd Pendleton, the senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Dolby Laboratories, during the theater’s opening in 2021.

Expect lighting and video effects as well as lavish costumes from Usher’s performances as his sophomore album, “My Way,” turns 25. Tickets for his current residency focusing on the same album are available for the upcoming months.

Meanwhile, tickets for his 2023 residency will be available on Ticketmaster, beginning Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. MDT.

There are 25 performances going on sale for next year:



March 2023: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18.

April 2023: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29.

June 2023: 28.

July 2023: 1, 2, 4, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15.

General tickets start at $79, with VIP meet-and-greet options also available.

Recently, the singer teamed up with rap duo City Girls on their new single “Good Love.” Usher also collaborated with South African DJ Black Coffee for the track “LaLaLa” last year, and he even appeared on Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (Remix)” featuring Ludacris and Snoop Dogg.

After starting his career in 1994, the singer has won eight Grammy awards and emerged as Billboard’s “No. 1 Hot 100 Artist of the 2000s,” “2 most successful artist of the 2000s,” and “one of the best-selling artists in American music history,” according to a press release.