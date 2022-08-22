Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, August 23, 2022 | 
High School Golf Sports High School Sports

High school golf: Herriman edges Fremont in preseason tournament featuring top 6A programs

By  James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
SHARE High school golf: Herriman edges Fremont in preseason tournament featuring top 6A programs
merlin_2936467.jpg

Herriman’s Elliot Bond tees off as he plays in a high school tournament with Fremont’s Chase Burton, Corner Canyon’s Bowen Mauss and Lone Peak’s Quin Abbott at Glenmoor Golf Course in South Jordan on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Four of the top five teams from last year’s 6A state golf tournament competed in a tournament at Glenmoor Golf Course in South Jordan on Monday afternoon.

Herriman took home top honors as it had three golfers shoot under par to finish with a team score of 281, followed by Fremont with 288, Corner Canyon with 289 and Lone Peak with 296.

Elliot Bond took home medalist honors with a 67, with Corner Canyon’s Gavin Dosch shooting a 68. Herriman’s Ryker Lind was third with a 70.

Lone Peak finished last at the tournament, but not entirely surprising as it was without its top two golfers, senior Cooper Jones and sophomore Kihei Akina. The two rested after each participated in the Utah Open this past Thursday through Sunday at Riverside Country Club in Provo.

Akina finished tied for fourth while Jones finished tied for 28th.

merlin_2936471.jpg

Herriman, Corner Canyon, Lone Peak and Fremont boys play in a high school tournament at Glenmoor Golf Course in South Jordan on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 17
merlin_2936477.jpg

Herriman’s Elliot Bond checks his scorecard and Fremont’s Chase Burton looks at the green as they and Corner Canyon’s Bowen Mauss and Lone Peak’s Quin Abbott play in a high school tournament at Glenmoor Golf Course in South Jordan on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 17
merlin_2936475.jpg

Fremont’s Chase Burton, Herriman’s Elliot Bond, Lone Peak’s Quin Abbott and Corner Canyon’s Bowen Mauss play in a high school tournament at Glenmoor Golf Course in South Jordan on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 17
merlin_2936473.jpg

Herriman, Corner Canyon, Lone Peak and Fremont boys play in a high school tournament at Glenmoor Golf Course in South Jordan on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 17
merlin_2936469.jpg

Corner Canyon’s Bowen Mauss hits out of a sand trap as he and other high school players play in a tournament at Glenmoor Golf Course in South Jordan on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 17
merlin_2936467.jpg

Herriman’s Elliot Bond tees off as he plays in a high school tournament with Fremont’s Chase Burton, Corner Canyon’s Bowen Mauss and Lone Peak’s Quin Abbott at Glenmoor Golf Course in South Jordan on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 17
merlin_2936465.jpg

Herriman, Corner Canyon, Lone Peak and Fremont boys play in a high school tournament at Glenmoor Golf Course in South Jordan on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 17
merlin_2936463.jpg

Herriman, Corner Canyon, Lone Peak and Fremont boys play in a high school tournament at Glenmoor Golf Course in South Jordan on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 17
merlin_2936461.jpg

Herriman, Corner Canyon, Lone Peak and Fremont boys play in a high school tournament at Glenmoor Golf Course in South Jordan on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 17
merlin_2936459.jpg

Herriman, Corner Canyon, Lone Peak and Fremont boys play in a high school tournament at Glenmoor Golf Course in South Jordan on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 17
merlin_2936457.jpg

Herriman, Corner Canyon, Lone Peak and Fremont boys play in a high school tournament at Glenmoor Golf Course in South Jordan on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 17
merlin_2936455.jpg

Herriman, Corner Canyon, Lone Peak and Fremont boys play in a high school tournament at Glenmoor Golf Course in South Jordan on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 17
merlin_2936453.jpg

Herriman, Corner Canyon, Lone Peak and Fremont boys play in a high school tournament at Glenmoor Golf Course in South Jordan on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 17
merlin_2936451.jpg

Herriman, Corner Canyon, Lone Peak and Fremont boys play in a high school tournament at Glenmoor Golf Course in South Jordan on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 17
merlin_2936449.jpg

Fremont’s Chase Burton watches a shot as it flies toward the hole as Herriman, Corner Canyon, Lone Peak and Fremont boys play in a high school tournament at Glenmoor Golf Course in South Jordan on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 17
merlin_2936447.jpg

Herriman, Corner Canyon, Lone Peak and Fremont boys play in a high school tournament at Glenmoor Golf Course in South Jordan on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 17
merlin_2936445.jpg

Herriman, Corner Canyon, Lone Peak and Fremont boys play in a high school tournament at Glenmoor Golf Course in South Jordan on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 17
merlin_2936471.jpg
merlin_2936477.jpg
merlin_2936475.jpg
merlin_2936473.jpg
merlin_2936469.jpg
merlin_2936467.jpg
merlin_2936465.jpg
merlin_2936463.jpg
merlin_2936461.jpg
merlin_2936459.jpg
merlin_2936457.jpg
merlin_2936455.jpg
merlin_2936453.jpg
merlin_2936451.jpg
merlin_2936449.jpg
merlin_2936447.jpg
merlin_2936445.jpg

Team scores

At Glenmoor Golf Course

281 — Herriman

288 — Fremont

289 — Corner Canyon

296 — Lone Peak

Individual results

67 — Elliot Bond, Herriman

68 — Gavin Dosch, Corner Canyon

70 — Ryker Lind, Herriman

71 — JJ Tomsick, Herriman

71 — Chase Burton, Fremont

72 — Luke Dalebout, Fremont

72 — Luke Seaquist, Lone Peak

73 — Emett Jones, Fremont

73 — Ian Miyasaki, Herriman

73 — Quin Abbott, Lone Peak

73 — Austin Phillips, Lone Peak

Next Up In Sports
High school football: Utah’s first 8-player game a different yet positive feel as Rich wins a close game at Monticello
Why the Cougars’ safeties room is looking ‘really good, and deep’
After a questionable call, this Little Leaguer became a conspiracy theorist
ESPN’s final SP+ preseason rankings are out. Where do BYU, Utah and Utah State rank?
Why this year’s Utah receivers may ‘catch some people by surprise’
Steward Health Care Week 2 high school star athletes of the week