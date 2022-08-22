High school golf: Herriman edges Fremont in preseason tournament featuring top 6A programs

Four of the top five teams from last year’s 6A state golf tournament competed in a tournament at Glenmoor Golf Course in South Jordan on Monday afternoon.
Herriman took home top honors as it had three golfers shoot under par to finish with a team score of 281, followed by Fremont with 288, Corner Canyon with 289 and Lone Peak with 296.
Elliot Bond took home medalist honors with a 67, with Corner Canyon’s Gavin Dosch shooting a 68. Herriman’s Ryker Lind was third with a 70.
Lone Peak finished last at the tournament, but not entirely surprising as it was without its top two golfers, senior Cooper Jones and sophomore Kihei Akina. The two rested after each participated in the Utah Open this past Thursday through Sunday at Riverside Country Club in Provo.
Akina finished tied for fourth while Jones finished tied for 28th.
Team scores
At Glenmoor Golf Course
281 — Herriman
288 — Fremont
289 — Corner Canyon
296 — Lone Peak
Individual results
67 — Elliot Bond, Herriman
68 — Gavin Dosch, Corner Canyon
70 — Ryker Lind, Herriman
71 — JJ Tomsick, Herriman
71 — Chase Burton, Fremont
72 — Luke Dalebout, Fremont
72 — Luke Seaquist, Lone Peak
73 — Emett Jones, Fremont
73 — Ian Miyasaki, Herriman
73 — Quin Abbott, Lone Peak
73 — Austin Phillips, Lone Peak