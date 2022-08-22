High school golf: Herriman edges Fremont in preseason tournament featuring top 6A programs

Four of the top five teams from last year’s 6A state golf tournament competed in a tournament at Glenmoor Golf Course in South Jordan on Monday afternoon.

Herriman took home top honors as it had three golfers shoot under par to finish with a team score of 281, followed by Fremont with 288, Corner Canyon with 289 and Lone Peak with 296.

Elliot Bond took home medalist honors with a 67, with Corner Canyon’s Gavin Dosch shooting a 68. Herriman’s Ryker Lind was third with a 70.

Lone Peak finished last at the tournament, but not entirely surprising as it was without its top two golfers, senior Cooper Jones and sophomore Kihei Akina. The two rested after each participated in the Utah Open this past Thursday through Sunday at Riverside Country Club in Provo.

Akina finished tied for fourth while Jones finished tied for 28th.

Team scores

At Glenmoor Golf Course

281 — Herriman

288 — Fremont

289 — Corner Canyon

296 — Lone Peak

Individual results

67 — Elliot Bond, Herriman

68 — Gavin Dosch, Corner Canyon

70 — Ryker Lind, Herriman

71 — JJ Tomsick, Herriman

71 — Chase Burton, Fremont

72 — Luke Dalebout, Fremont

72 — Luke Seaquist, Lone Peak

73 — Emett Jones, Fremont

73 — Ian Miyasaki, Herriman

73 — Quin Abbott, Lone Peak

73 — Austin Phillips, Lone Peak

