Hiker missing after flash floods at Zion National Park

The Narrows at Zion National Park require hikers to wade through the Virgin River. On Saturday, the National Park Service announced that flash flooding in the area led to the disappearance of one hiker.

The flooding caused injuries to at least one hiker. According to The New York Times, one hiker was swept downstream by the rapids and was injured. The National Park Service said that a group of hikers was isolated trying to avoid the rushing rapids. A search and rescue team was deployed to find anyone in the water. Later in the evening on Aug. 19, reports came in of a missing hiker named Jetal Agnihotri.

As of Sunday, Agnihotri still had not been found.

KSL reported that family members of the missing hiker said that Agnihotri is a hydrology major and knows how water works, but can’t swim. Agnihotri was with her friends in a group before she decided to break off and explore the Narrows.

Now multiple teams are looking for her. Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park superintendent said, “I want to express the park’s appreciation for the ongoing support we’ve received from the National Weather Service, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Hurricane Valley Fire District as we continue search and rescue operations.”

What in Zion National Park is closed today?

While the search and rescue team continues to look for Agnihotri, Riverside Walk and the Narrows will remain closed. The park has also canceled Virgin River Narrows camping permits and top-down river hiking permits.

Angels Landing permits are still available along with most other attractions.

Are the Narrows dangerous?

The National Parks Service calls the Narrows “challenging and risky.” The Narrows goes through a slot canyon, which means it could be dangerous and even deadly if it floods, as escaping becomes almost impossible.