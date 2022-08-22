Facebook Twitter
This former Utah quarterback has been named the starter at his new school

Charlie Brewer was named the starting QB for Liberty on Monday, his third FBS program in as many seasons

Utah Utes quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) warms up during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Brewer, who transferred to Liberty from Utah, was named the Flames’ starting quarterback on Monday.

The well-traveled Charlie Brewer is going to start for the third FBS program in his career.

Liberty coach Hugh Freeze announced Monday that Brewer, who played four seasons at Baylor and three games at Utah before hitting the transfer portal last year, will be the starting quarterback for the Flames in 2022.

Brewer threw for nearly 10,000 yards and 65 touchdowns during his time at Baylor before he left to Utah as a graduate transfer before the 2021 season.

He started the Utes’ first three games last year before Cam Rising took over as Utah’s quarterback midway through the team’s third game of the season against San Diego State.

Rising ended up taking control of the Utes’ offense, and Brewer entered the transfer portal soon thereafter, eventually landing with Liberty.

Brewer replaces Malik Willis, a third-round NFL draft pick by the Tennessee Titans in April who was Liberty’s starting quarterback the past two years.

The state of Utah may have not seen the last of the 6-foot-1, 208-pound Brewer, either. BYU travels to face Liberty on Oct. 22 in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Brewer was the Utes’ starter in BYU’s 26-17 victory over Utah last season. He completed 15 of 26 passes for 147 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the loss that broke the Utes’ nine-game win streak in the series.

Brewer never used a redshirt year at Baylor, and he’s eligible for a sixth season in 2022 after he used last season as a redshirt year and the upcoming year as his extra COVID-19 season, according to ESPN.

Brewer was a four-year starter at Baylor, where he finished second in program history in career passing yards (9,700), second in completion percentage (63.5%) and fifth in passing efficiency (138.1)

He also ran for 1,039 yards and 22 touchdowns in his time there.

