Why Tyler Huntley is going viral

Tyler Huntley is having himself a strong preseason for the Baltimore Ravens, and he’s having fun with it as well.

The Ravens’ backup quarterback went viral for a moment during the team’s 24-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, when he tried to get the Cardinals to jump offside on a fourth-down play.

Early in the second quarter, Baltimore faced a fourth-and-3 near midfield and sent Huntley out to try to get Arizona to jump offsides.

Try as he might — and he tried, to hilarious proportions — Huntley was unable to use his cadence to get the Cardinals to jump, though it’s clear the former University of Utah star had some fun with it.

Tyler Huntley gets an A for effort pic.twitter.com/iyImnRYxME — alex (@highlghtheaven) August 22, 2022

Huntley has had an extremely efficient preseason thus far.

After he threw for 109 yards and a touchdown in Baltimore’s preseason opener, he topped that Sunday, throwing for 129 yards and another score against the Cardinals.

So far in the preseason, Huntley has completed 29 of 32 passes, or 90%.

John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson is all of us watching this play from Tyler Huntley to Makai Polk pic.twitter.com/A7VAVC1XhN — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) August 22, 2022

His touchdown pass Sunday night was thrown into a tight window in the middle of the field from eight yards out to one of his favorite targets during the preseason, rookie tight end Isaiah Likely.

Tyler Huntley in the first half:

🏈 13-of-14 Passing

🏈 129 Pass Yards

🏈 1 Pass TD, 0 INT



(via @Ravens) pic.twitter.com/RWCuz8Ng3U — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 22, 2022

“He played masterfully in the first half running the offense,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters of Huntley’s performance. “He found his partner … Isaiah Likely, our rookie who came up big.

“Those two guys were the catalyst for the offense.”