Here’s when elite basketball prospect Keanu Dawes will reportedly visit BYU, Utah

A little less than two weeks ago, both BYU and Utah made the cut when elite basketball recruit Keanu Dawes revealed the final six teams still in contention for his services.

Now, both programs know when the four-star prospect will reportedly visit their schools.

Dawes, the nephew of former BYU big man Derek Dawes, will visit BYU from Sept. 29-Oct. 1, then visit Utah from Oct. 13-16, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

The other four schools on Keanu Dawes’ top six include Texas, Texas A&M, Rice and Oklahoma State.

The 6-foot-8 forward who lives in Houston is a member of the 2023 recruiting class and rates just outside the top 100 (No. 102) in 247 Sports’ composite national rankings.

His other visits will include Rice from Aug. 26-28, Texas A&M from Sept. 16-18 and Oklahoma State from Oct. 21-23, per Tipton.

Dawes told college basketball expert Adam Zagoria he plans to commit soon after taking all his official visits.

Dawes also told Zagoria what appealed to him about each school in his final six.

“Coach (Mark) Pope just has great energy around him so I feel like his players love to be there and want to play for him because of that,” he said of BYU.

Dawes lived in Utah until age 9, according to Vanquish the Foe’s Robby McCombs.

“That’s home for me so it would be pretty cool to go back there and accomplish my goals with hometown support,” he said of Utah and his interest in the Utes.