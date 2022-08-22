Officer responds to bizarre house call — goats on the roof

It’s still too early for reindeer to be on the roof, so goats seem to be taking their place. On Aug. 20, an animal care officer responded to a house call — goats on the roof.

KSL-TV reported one of the strangest facts about this case — the residents of this home do not own any goats.

Davis County Animal Care was able to safely remove the goats from the roof. The department wrote on Facebook, “If you ask our officer team what they love most about the job, they will tell you that no two days are the same and of course, getting to helping you, the citizen of Davis County with your pet related problems!”

This is not the first time that goats have ended up on roofs.

On June 12, 2020, CBS affiliate KENS 5 reported that Bandera Fire & Rescue had been sent to safely move a mother goat and her two kids from a roof. After the team realized that they could not safely mount the roof and get the goats, they instead used food to lure them down. According to the homeowner, it was not the first time goats had been found on the roof.

Some users on Reddit have had trouble keeping goats off their roofs. User /thaddeussmith offered a solution: “remove whatever they’re using to get up there? Goats can jump, but they don’t have that kind of vertical.”