High school soccer: Tuesday night highlights include Fremont upsets Davis in Region 1 clash

It’s been all unfortune instead of luck so far this year for the Fremont Silverwolves. After starting the season 0-5, Fremont had its chance last week to get one from Farmington but unfortunately lost in double overtime.

However, Fremont showed some life and resiliency and bounced back Tuesday afternoon beating a strong Davis team to get its first win of the season.

“We are building. We have a long ways to go but we have players available for the first time this week back from injury and all the girls are buying into our system. We are 1-6 at this point but lost this week in double overtime to Farmington and came out on top of a really good Davis team. I’m confident in what we are doing and I’m confident in our players. Getting better and better every game,” said Fremont coach Kelly Parke.

The Lone Peak Knights are firing on all cylinders right now as they clinch their seventh win on the season beating the Corner Canyon Chargers.

The Knights are having just an unbelievable year. Not only have they gone undefeated so far this season, but they have also outscored all opponents in a combined total of 31- 6. While Lone Peak still has a ways to go on its quest for a 6A title, this is certainly a great start.

“With region play now staring every game is going to be a battle. Corner Canyon is a tough team and we’re glad to make it out with a win, I was proud to see my girls played tough today as well and get a win on the road,” said Lone Peak coach Shantel Jolley.

Lone Peak isn’t the only 6A team who’ve started strong, American Fork is right alongside them with both teams improving to 7-0 on Tuesday.

American Fork senior Nicole Lewis had one heck of a game, recording a hat trick while helping her team beat Westlake 4-0 — matching last week’s 4-0 win against Wasatch. American Fork is definitely a team to keep an eye on. Watch out for September 8th, as the two 6A powerhouses, Lone Peak and American Fork, go head-to-head for the first time this season.

“We played well tonight. We communicated really well and did what we needed to do to get the job done. I feel that everyone did their individual job well and the team is working well together. We still have some things that need to be fixed but It’s always great to start this region on the correct foot. This region is tough, and every game is a battle,” said American Fork coach Derek Dunn.

The Pioneers tied up their record today after being triumphant over Mountain View. Lehi started the season struggling with a 1-3 record. However, they’ve really turned things around these last couple games, beating Jordan 5-0 and Mountain View 3-1.

After going into half down a goal, Lehi came out of half swinging behind senior Stephanie Roper who scored twice and found teammate Adelle Grimley for another goal.

“It was nice to see us fight back from adversity tonight. Senior Stephanie Roper and sophomore Adelle Grimley really helped turn the game around for us tonight. The girls did a fantastic job of following the game plan tonight,” said Lehi coach Tim Graham.

Wasatch earned a 1-0 victory behind a strong defensive performance, shutting out the Ogden Tigers. Wasatch is hoping to turn things around following the victory Tuesday evening. Today’s win came with a goal from junior Lucy Miller and a shutout from junior goalkeeper Antonia Dunn.

“Our team has had very competitive preseason games against strong teams. It was great to see our players combine in the midfield a little bit more and win more balls out of the air. Our back line was super solid defending against their attack. It was encouraging to get the win heading into our region play on Thursday,” said Wasatch coach Tara Lundberg.

