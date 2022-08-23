High school volleyball: Tuesday night highlights include Maple Mountain’s big win over Lone Peak, Jordan wins in 5

The Chargers and Tigers traded sets during their matchup Tuesday evening, but in the fifth set, it was Corner Canyon that delivered. The Chargers ran away with a 15-5 advantage in the final set to secure the win over an Orem squad that had already collected seven wins this season.

After recording a losing record in 2021, Corner Canyon’s early efforts seem to indicate that its primed to make some noise this season.

“Tonight’s match was a great one. Orem is a solid team, with great serving and and a good offensive system. This was our second match of the season so we are still playing with our lineups and team chemistry. It was a little rough, but we made good adjustments and kept things simple as we figured things out. I’m excited for this season. These girls are coachable and are willing to put in the work,” said Corner Canyon coach Melinda Ricks.

A year removed from finishing with just two wins, Jordan worked hard to earn its sixth victory of the season over Kearns in a five set thriller Tuesday night.

The Beetdiggers were at their best at the end of the match, as they took the final two sets to seal the result. Though the competition will increase as the team eventually moves into Region 8 competition, the strong start to the season is certainly a welcome sight for a program that hasn’t been able to do much winning the last few years.

“Our seniors have had five coaches in four years. One even told them that he’d rather wear a paper bag than watch them play volleyball. We came into this offseason — after two more coaching changes — to prove them all wrong. These athletes have raised the bar and chosen to take each test and experience on with an enthusiasm unknown to this program. We have a lot of work to do, but we refuse to swim in comfortable water and will work hard to create unique environment for these amazing women,” said Jordan coach Crystal Nye.

After taking the first two sets, it looked as though Murray was ready to cruise past Roy, but the Royals stormed back, forcing a fifth set.

Though momentum seemed to be back on the side of Roy, the Spartans managed to stave off Roy and dominate the fifth set, 15-5, to improve to 2-1 and avoid an early-season losing record. It was an impressive response for a Murray squad looking to establish itself in Region 6.

“Our girls played great, they put it all out there and didn’t give up even when it got tough. Roy came in hot with some crazy talented hitters and it tested our girls, especially on the line, but we were able to finish strong. Huge shout out to Roy’s No. 14 for her swing — one of the best hitters we’ve seen. Murray has faced a lot of change lately but the girls are handling it great and we’re just going to focus on one game at a time,” said Murray coach KaCee Weber.

It was a strong showing for Maple Mountain Tuesday night against the reigning 6A champions. The Golden Eagles took it to the Knights, securing the win in straight-sets to improve to 3-1 on the year — with the lone loss coming to Bountiful.

The results marks a rough start for Lone Peak, which fell to 0-2 to begin its 2022 season.

“Our girls battled from start to finish. We just have this relentless attitude about competing no matter who is on the other side of the net. For us, it’s all about working hard every rally, the whole rally. We did a nice job from the service, getting them out of system. That’s how we are going to beat the best teams in the state. Morgan (Pratt) did a fantastic job in her role as setter for this program. She is one of the hardest workers I have ever coached and her leadership role wears off on the entire team,” said Maple Mountain coach Adam Longmore.

The two undefeated Davis County squads squared off, vying for a chance to retain their perfect records Tuesday night. It took only three sets for the Redhawks to hand the Darts their first defeat this season and further their case as the state’s best team.

Bountiful has yet to lose a set this season. The team was led by Evalyn Chism, who finished with 30 assists, three blocks and seven digs, while Jordyn Harvey pitched in 20 kills, an ace and a block in the Redhawks’ dominant victory — their fourth of the season.

“Davis is a tough team that I expect will make some noise in 6A this year. I was happy with how we stayed steady and made the right adjustments at the right time to secure a good team win,” said Bountiful coach Sarah Chism.

Coming into the season projected as the third-best 4A squad, Sky View looked the part Tuesday night in its straight-set victory on the road over a formidable Woods Cross team.

Melanie Hiatt led the way for the Bobcats, notching eight kills, nine digs and two blocks, to go along with Brynn Hart’s 24 assists, three digs and five aces. Sky View improved to 2-0 on the season with the victory.

“The team responded well to some different roster positions. We stayed calm and kept fighting through some rough passing at the beginning. They focused on each other and kept fighting for the win. So proud of the way they treat each other and enjoy playing with and for each other,” said Sky View head coach Sheila Sorensen.

