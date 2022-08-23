‘I love two tight-end sets’: Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid are double-trouble for Utah’s opponents

For as much as Utah tight ends Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid have accomplished during their collegiate careers, both are expected to be even better this season in various ways.

Kuithe and Kincaid opted to return to the Utes for one more year instead of declaring for last spring’s NFL draft.

For opposing defenses, Kuithe and Kincaid are double-trouble.

In 2021, Kuithe was Utah’s leading receiver, catching 50 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns. Kincaid was No. 3 in receiving with 36 receptions for 510 yards and eight TDs.

The pair enjoy playing together.

“I love two tight-end sets. It’s a great feeling. I spend so much time with that guy. There’s success in the tight end room for everybody,” Kincaid said. “We help each other. It’s hard for defenses to game plan for both of us. We have a mean backfield and mean guys on the outside that can push the ball downfield.”

Kuithe is a three-time All-Pac-12 selection. He has 129 career catches — the most by a Utah tight end since 1996 — for 1,670 yards.

Quarterback Cam Rising said he’s impressed with Kuithe’s ability to get yards after a catch.

“You get that man the ball and watch him go,” he said. “He’ll make guys miss every time he touches it. He’s an electric player.”

Rising added that Kuithe always makes plays that surprise him.

“He’ll catch a slant and chuck a safety and keep running,” he said. “It’s amazing that he’s able to do that. He’s a phenomenal player and I’m glad I get to play with him.”

Tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham said the way Kuithe will be utilized this season will be expanded.

“We’re going to use him in an even more of a hybrid role. He’ll be lining up all over the field. We’re going to play to his strengths — somebody that when you get the ball in his hands, he’s good with yards after catch. He can also block. He can do it all,” he said. “We’re going to keep defenses guessing in terms of where we put him, how we line him up, how we get the ball in his hands.”

Whittingham added that Kuithe has taken on even more of a leadership role.

“The other thing that has really emerged with Brant this year is his leadership. He’s been tremendous,” he said. “Ever since he made the decision to forgo the draft, and come back and play one more year, I’ve really seen him step up — his vocal leadership, setting the tone, setting the example. The strength and conditioning staff said he was one of the biggest leaders in the summer program. Really happy to see Brant step up that role as well.”

Kincaid arrived at Utah in 2020, after transferring from the University of San Diego, and he has certainly made his mark on the offense.

According to Whittingham, Kincaid came to campus with a bevy of gifts but he’s worked hard to improve his body.

“When he showed up he was just a little over 220 pounds. He’s 245 pounds now. Being in our program with our strength and conditioning and nutrition programs, he’s been able to put on really solid weight,” he said. “He’s now the size of an NFL tight end. With that, he’s kept all the athleticism and all the speed.

“He came to us blessed with really good ball skills, really good hands. He’s gotten nothing but better there … he’s become a really efficient blocker. When we watched his film out of the University of San Diego, that was the one area where we were like, ‘Is he going to line up and be a blocker?’ He was such a receiving tight end there. But he’s really come along and he’s become a really solid blocker as well.”

Whittingham added that Kincaid has also become a better leader.

“He’s another one that emerged as a big-time leader on the team. He sets the tone, he practices hard.”

One of Kincaid’s most memorable touchdowns came in the waning moments of the Rose Bowl, when he hauled in a 15-yard pass from backup Bryson Barnes that tied the game at 45-apiece.

Kincaid is hoping for more passes thrown downfield his way.

“That would be awesome,” he said. “Whatever I can do to help the team win. We have a lot of threats on offense so it will be exciting to see those guys step up as well.”

Last spring, there were rumors that Kincaid would be transferring to Alabama. That, of course, didn’t happen.

“It’s flattering but it’s in the past. It has no effect on the future,” he said. “It’s all behind me.”

The season is right in front of him. He’s glad he’s back for one more season with the Utes.

“I’ve got a great coaching staff, a great quarterback and some best friends in the room,” he said. “I’ve already done the transfer process. I wasn’t going to do that again.”