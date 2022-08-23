How going down a slide became an extreme sport in Detroit

Efforts to reopen the Giant Slide feature at Belle Isle Park in Detroit got off to a bumpy start earlier this month when the first kids to use it were thrown violently into the air.

Videos of their experience, which have since gone viral, sparked a debate about whether the slide was safe for families to use.

“I feel like they’re going to get hurt,” said a child interviewed in Belle Isle Park by Fox 2 News.

The videos served as creative inspiration for late night talk show hosts, T-shirt designers and even a rapper.

“If your kids getting on your nerves, make them get on,” rapper Gmac Cash says in his ode to the Giant Slide.

City officials chose to shut down the Giant Slide again soon after its reopening to give themselves time to work on its surface. They then re-reopened the slide Sunday and released a video with instructions on how to safely ride.

“The biggest thing is you’ve got to lean forward and stay leaning forward and hold on tight,” says the park ranger featured in the video.

Fox 2 News reported Monday that no “major injuries” have been linked to the slide yet and that it will be open for the next two weeks.

“It costs just $1 for a ride and you have to be at least 4 feet tall,” the reporter explained.