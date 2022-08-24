Utah State enters the 2022-23 college football season in something of rebuild. The Aggies return only 50% of their production from last season, having lost key contributors on offense, defense and special teams, including 11 starters.

In fact, the Aggies rank 117th out of the 131 FBS teams in returning production, per the Deseret News and other publications, which in the past would have signaled a significant rebuild in Logan.

Utah State has traditionally won with veteran teams, and it often takes years to develop the needed experience.

That might not be the case this year, however.

Utah State must replace a lot, of that there is no doubt, but the Aggies return no shortage of important pieces, record-breaking quarterback Logan Bonner, star running back Calvin Tyler Jr. and defensive end Byron Vaughns, the reigning Mountain West Conference championship game defensive MVP, to name a few.

Utah State also utilized the transfer portal to great affect this offseason, much like last year when well incorporated transfers turned the Aggies from a bottom feeder in the MW, to conference champions.

There are holes to fill and the schedule is more difficult than a year ago — No. 1 Alabama being the clear and obvious upgrade — but at the very least Utah State has the potential for another standout campaign.

Here’s a quick overview of the Aggies’ offense, defense and special teams:

Offense

Utah State wide receiver Brandon Bowling (16) celebrates with teammate Justin McGriff after scoring a touchdown against New Mexico on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Albuquerque, N.M. Andres Leighton, Associated Press

Following the 2021 season, there were numerous questions regarding the Aggies’ offense.

How would they replace record-breaking receivers Deven Thompkins, Derek Wright and Brandon Bowling? And with Elelyon Noa transferring to Boise State, would USU have enough depth at running back behind Calvin Tyler Jr.?

Perhaps most importantly, could Utah State solidify the interior of its offensive line, making life easier for Bonner and Tyler and the rest of the offense?

Most of those questions have been or are in the process of being answered. At receiver, transfers Brian Cobbs, Xavier Williams and JUCO transfer Terrell Vaughn have emerged as critical pieces, along with players developed in the program like Kyle Van Leeuwen.

Utah State brought in former Utah and Fresno State running back Jordan Wilmore to add depth to a room that returns talented backups in John Gentry and Pailate Makakona, and you can add true freshman Robert Briggs to the mix.

Along the O-line, true freshman Weylin Lapuaho has taken hold of one of the starting guard spots.

Ultimately, though, the Aggies are a new offense this season. Replacing players or their production is not how USU views things. You can’t replace Thompkins so there is no point in trying.

“We have a new team,” offensive coordinator Anthony Tucker said. “As far as who is going to be the next DT? There are a lot of different ways to get it done. DT was his own little unique player.

“It is a day-in and day-out process, finding out your strengths and what you need to address as far as weaknesses. As far as filling holes, you try to fill those by recruiting and transfers. It is a day in and day out process for who you are going to be offensively.”

Defense

Utah State linebacker AJ Vongphachanh pursues Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers during game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Logan, Utah. Eli Lucero, Herald Journal via Associated Press

Much like Utah State’s offense, the defense had some pretty significant questions following last season.

The defensive front said goodbye to multiple key starters, including defensive tackle Marcus Moore, defensive end Nick Heninger and safety Shaq Bond.

Throw in the departure of do-it-all linebacker Justin Rice and a potential season-ending injury to transfer Anthony Switzer and there were serious holes on the Aggies’ defense.

Holes that defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda is confident have been or will be filled. Many by incoming transfers.

“We lost some guys, but we attacked it really really hard in the transfer portal,” Banda said.

Foremost among that group is defensive end Daniel Grzesiak, who has stepped into the role Heninger vacated. UCLA transfer John Ward provides depth at defensive end and at linebacker Washington transfer MJ Tafisi is expected to play a significant role, alongside returning standout AJ Vongphachanh.

The Aggies secondary is a work in progress, but with the return of safety Dominic Tatum from injury, and Ajani Carter’s move to cornerback, USU is as athletic in the back end as it could be.

“We had some attrition at corner, but feel great about what Mike (Anyanwu) did for us last year,” Banda said. “Andre Grayson is in his senior year. Carter, arguably our best athlete period on the team, gives us the length and size that we didn’t have last year. I see three more than solid dudes at corner.”

And at striker Kaleo Neves and Wes Wright should fill the void left by Switzer, until JUCO transfer Omari Okeke gets up to speed. Per Banda, Okeke has a chance to be just as good as Switzer promised to be.

Special Teams

Utah State place kicker Connor Coles kicks an extra point during game against New Mexico on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Albuquerque, N.M. Andres Leighton, Associated Press

In previous seasons, special teams were nearly always a strength for Utah State. Record-breaking kick returner Savon Scarver played a significant role in that, as did former punt returner Jordan Nathan and, in seasons prior, kicker Dominik Eberle.

The Aggies found their replacement for Eberle in Connor Coles — he ranks fifth all-time in school history in career field goal percentage and is 10th all-time in field goals made — and with All-Mountain West punter Stephen Kotsanlee, the Aggies are well situated with their specialists.

“Camp is going well for the specialists and they’re doing a really good job,” special teams coordinator Nick Paremski said in a release. “It’s nice having all of them back, obviously, which helps. They know the system, the timing’s been great and the kicks have been great. Those guys are doing a really nice job so far.”

Where the biggest questions exist for Utah State is how it will replace Scarver and Nathan, Scarver being one of the greatest kick returners in NCAA history.

For now those tasks are set to fall on Van Leeuwen, Vaughn, Carter and running back Cooper Jones. Vaughn and Carter are expected to handle kickoff duties, Van Leeuwen, Vaughn and Jones punt return duties.