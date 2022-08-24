What stands out most about this BYU football team?

This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night.

BYU officially brought fall camp to an end this week and now pulls all the levers on game preparation for the Sept. 3 opener in Tampa with South Florida.

Here are some of our camp stories leading up to Sitake’s coaches and players putting on their game faces, preparing a depth chart and travel roster.



Cougar Insiders predictions

Question of the week: At the conclusion of fall camp this week, work begins on South Florida. What stands out about BYU’s football team so far?

Jay Drew: Although media access to BYU’s fall camp has been as limited as I can ever remember it being, a couple of things stand out about this team. First, there is as much team speed — from the receivers to the corners, safeties and even linebackers — as the Cougars have ever had. Some of the newer guys can really, really run.

Second, there are no glaring holes in the two-deep. BYU should be able to sustain injuries this year better than last — except at the quarterback position. A Jaren Hall injury feels like it would be devastating.

Third, it appears the Cougars have put a major emphasis on identifying their pass rushers and putting them in positions to succeed. Kalani Sitake has preached the importance of the defense wreaking havoc for several years now, and I think the fruits of those labors will pay off in 2022.

Dick Harmon: Limited access means a lot of guessing, but in talking to sources on the team, there is a lot of confidence and hope in this season. Because there are so many experienced players returning, this camp was accelerated and a lot of work was accomplished fast. The corners are the real deal and man coverage could be as good as the program has seen since 1996. Because BYU can play man cover defense, it should open up things to bring more pressure — and that’s what this team needs. If it leads to disruption and gaining turnovers, this could be a special season.

The hype for this offense is legitimate and that’s due to Jaren Hall, his protectors/blockers and the skill of the receiving corps. It’s hard to remember a time BYU had this many quality, athletic, speedy targets. Chris Brooks is the real deal. This should be fun to watch with a schedule to match. Get the popcorn ready.

From the Twitterverse

Kalani Sitake is 5-1 in opening season games. This ties him with https://t.co/cBLbEt9OfJ Romney (1928-1933) and Tom Hudspeth (1964-1969) for the best opening season records in the first 6 years of their coaching careers. Lavell Edwards was 2-4 in his first 6 opening season games. — Ralph Sokolowsky (@rsokolowsky) August 22, 2022

In 2020, BYU won their games by an average of 28.2 ppg. Over the last 50 years, only 39 teams had an average margin of victory of at least 28 points. — CougarStats (@CougarStats) August 22, 2022

Bulls on 7️⃣ Preseason National Award watch lists 👀



Our most since 2017‼️#US2F | #HornsUp 🤘 pic.twitter.com/vuN3US5VPb — USF Football (@USFFootball) August 16, 2022

