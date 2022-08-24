‘Manifest’ Season 4: Everything we know about the last season on Netflix

Ever since it was announced in 2021 that Netflix had picked up “Manifest” for a fourth and final season, fans are eagerly awaiting the conclusion to the supernatural drama series. Here’s everything we know about “Manifest” Season 4.

What happens in ‘Manifest’ on Netflix?

“Manifest” is a supernatural drama TV series that follows the aftereffects of Montego Air Flight 828. While on a flight from Jamaica to New York City, Flight 828 goes through a patch of rough turbulence.

When they finally land, the crew and passengers learn that 51⁄ 2 years have passed since the plane took off. During that time, the crew and passengers of Flight 828 were presumed dead.

The show follows the lives of the passengers of Flight 828 as they deal with the aftermath of the supernatural event.

After the third season, “Manifest” was canceled by NBC in 2021. Shortly after it was canceled, “Manifest” was picked up by Netflix for a fourth and last season.

Is ‘Manifest’ based on a true story?

While “Manifest” isn’t based on a true story, some fans have made a connection between the show and Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. According to CBS News, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared in March 2014 while traveling from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. There were 239 people on board. CBS called the disappearance “one of the world’s greatest aviation mysteries.”

How many seasons of ‘Manifest’ are on Netflix?

If you’re ready to binge “Manifest,” now’s the chance — all three seasons of “Manifest” are on Netflix.

What can we expect for ‘Manifest’ Season 4?

So far, not a lot has been revealed about Season 4. Josh Dallas, who plays Ben Stone, talked about Season 4 with Netflix Life. “We begin the next season two years from where we left off Season 3,” Dallas revealed. “So we’ve moved ahead in time.”

Netflix recently released a teaser for Season 4 to pique fans’ interest.

Follow the calling. Manifest Season 4 coming soon, exclusively to Netflix. 🌸 #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/ZQkL5eB1Y3 — Manifest (@ManifestNFLX) June 6, 2022

Who will be in “Manifest” Season 4?

According to Deadline, a lot of the main cast will be returning for “Manifest” on Netflix. Here’s who will be coming back:



Josh Dallas as Ben Stone.

Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone.

Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl.

Luna Blaise as Olivia Stone.

Holly Taylor as Angelina Meyer.

Ty Doran will be a Season 4 regular as older Cal Stone.

Per Deadline, Jack Messina, who portrayed Cal in the previous seasons, will not be returning to the show. Neither will Athena Karkanis, who portrayed Grace Stone. This is because Grace died in the Season 3 finale.

When is “Manifest” Season 4 coming out?

Fans don’t have to wait much longer — “Manifest” Season 4 will most likely premiere this fall.