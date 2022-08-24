Facebook Twitter
Daybell docuseries: Netflix will release ‘Sins of Our Mother’

Rolling Stone reported that on Sept. 14, Netflix will release ‘Sins of Our Mother’

Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during a hearing on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Rexburg, Idaho.

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell were indicted for murder and for conspiracy to commit murder. The victims? Lori Vallow Daybell’s children. According to the Deseret News, Chad Daybell was also charged with murder in connection to his deceased wife, Tammy Daybell. This gruesome crime story is about to air on Netflix as a docuseries.

Rolling Stone announced that as Lori Vallow Daybell awaits trial for murder, this docuseries will feature her surviving son Colby Ryan confronting her about his siblings’ deaths. Set to premiere on Netflix on Sept. 14, the trailer opens with Ryan, talking to her on the phone.

As clips from Ryan’s childhood play in the background, Vallow Daybell tells Ryan that she’s “sorry.” Ryan asks, “Are you sorry for me or are you sorry for my siblings?”

The trailer hints at several elements that will be present in the series:

  • The family’s life before 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow’s deaths.
  • Chad Daybell’s belief in the apocalypse.
  • Lori Vallow Daybell’s shift to more extreme beliefs after marrying Chad Daybell.
  • Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell’s response to the news breaking about Tylee and JJ.
  • What has happened in court proceedings.
Rolling Stone indicated that this is Ryan’s first time talking about the events in the family that led to his mother’s crimes. The series is also slated to unpack Daybell’s influence on Vallow. The magazine reported, “Director Skye Borgman cracks open Vallow’s possible motivations by examining Chad Daybell, described in the trailer as believing ‘he can distinguish evil spirits from good spirits.’”

Viewers can stream this docuseries on Netflix starting Sept. 14.

