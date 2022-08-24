Editor’s note: Every week during the 2022 high school football season, Red and Blue Recruits will report on significant performances or storylines in Utah high school football recruiting.

Utah football has a strong running back tradition, and the future of the position looks solid, too.

Two running backs in the Utes’ 2023 recruiting class ran for nearly 200 yards each during high school action last week in highlight performances from players committed to the three Utah FBS programs.

Dijon Stanley of California ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries while helping Granada Hills High blank Arleta 54-0 in the season opener for both schools, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In Utah, meanwhile, Stansbury’s Mateaki Helu rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Stallions to a 42-20 win over Ridgeline. He also had four catches for 20 yards in the win.

Stanley also scored on special teams, returning a punt 70 yards for a touchdown.

“The bigger the moment, the more he’s able to dig down deep and pull out his best performances,” Granada Hills coach Bucky Brooks told the Los Angeles Times.

Helu has rushed for 292 yards and four touchdowns through the first two weeks of the 2022 season.

Here’s a look at how other commits to Utah, BYU and Utah State fared during last week’s play.

Utah commit performances from this past week

2023 commits



Owen Chambliss, LB, Centennial (California): W, 85-0 over Santiago. Chambliss had a tackle for loss, interception, fumble recovery and a touchdown in the Huskies’ season opener, per Max Preps.

W, 85-0 over Santiago. Chambliss had a tackle for loss, interception, fumble recovery and a touchdown in the Huskies’ season opener, per Max Preps. Kainoa Carvalho, WR, Kahuku (Hawaii): W, 41-6 over Wai’anae. No stats recorded.

W, 41-6 over Wai’anae. No stats recorded. Brock Fonoimoana, S, Kahuku (Hawaii): W, 41-6 over Wai’anae. No stats recorded.

W, 41-6 over Wai’anae. No stats recorded. Carlos Wilson, ATH, Inderkum (California): L, 35-8 to Del Oro. No stats recorded.

2024 commit



Kobe Boykin, ATH, Orange (California): W, 42-7 over Pacifica. No stats recorded.

BYU commit performances from this past week

2023 commits

Ryder Burton, QB, Springville: Completed 10 of 18 passes for 179 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in leading the Red Devils to a 45-17 win over Skyline.

Burton threw touchdown passes of 31 and 22 yards in the victory.

He’s now thrown for 261 yards on the season, with two touchdowns and an interception.



2024 commits



Utah State commit performances from this past week

2023 commits

McCae Hillstead, QB, Skyridge: Accounted for two touchdowns — one passing and one rushing — in the Falcons’ 42-0 win over East.

Hillstead completed 8 of 13 passes for 150 yards, while also rushing for 50 yards.

Both of his touchdowns came during the second quarter.

Hillstead has thrown for 382 yards, four touchdowns and an interception through two weeks.

