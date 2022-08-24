These future Utah running backs had big weeks, plus other top performances from BYU, Utah and Utah State commits
Utes commits Dijon Stanley and Mateaki Helu each rushed for nearly 200 yards, while QB commits for BYU and Utah State led their teams to wins
Editor’s note: Every week during the 2022 high school football season, Red and Blue Recruits will report on significant performances or storylines in Utah high school football recruiting.
Utah football has a strong running back tradition, and the future of the position looks solid, too.
Two running backs in the Utes’ 2023 recruiting class ran for nearly 200 yards each during high school action last week in highlight performances from players committed to the three Utah FBS programs.
Dijon Stanley of California ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries while helping Granada Hills High blank Arleta 54-0 in the season opener for both schools, according to the Los Angeles Times.
In Utah, meanwhile, Stansbury’s Mateaki Helu rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Stallions to a 42-20 win over Ridgeline. He also had four catches for 20 yards in the win.
Stanley also scored on special teams, returning a punt 70 yards for a touchdown.
“The bigger the moment, the more he’s able to dig down deep and pull out his best performances,” Granada Hills coach Bucky Brooks told the Los Angeles Times.
Week 0 Vs. Arleta, 9 carries 170 yards 2 tds, 70 yard PR td. Great way to start the szn! @Tarek_Fattal @GHamilton_On3 @RivalsFriedman @SFVRush @BuckyBrooks @coachqganther pic.twitter.com/zKVMC8fMHz— Dijon “Doodie” Stanley (@dijon_stanley4) August 21, 2022
Helu has rushed for 292 yards and four touchdowns through the first two weeks of the 2022 season.
Here’s a look at how other commits to Utah, BYU and Utah State fared during last week’s play.
Utah commit performances from this past week
2023 commits
- Owen Chambliss, LB, Centennial (California): W, 85-0 over Santiago. Chambliss had a tackle for loss, interception, fumble recovery and a touchdown in the Huskies’ season opener, per Max Preps.
- Kainoa Carvalho, WR, Kahuku (Hawaii): W, 41-6 over Wai’anae. No stats recorded.
- Brock Fonoimoana, S, Kahuku (Hawaii): W, 41-6 over Wai’anae. No stats recorded.
- Carlos Wilson, ATH, Inderkum (California): L, 35-8 to Del Oro. No stats recorded.
2024 commit
- Kobe Boykin, ATH, Orange (California): W, 42-7 over Pacifica. No stats recorded.
BYU commit performances from this past week
2023 commits
Ryder Burton, QB, Springville: Completed 10 of 18 passes for 179 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in leading the Red Devils to a 45-17 win over Skyline.
Burton threw touchdown passes of 31 and 22 yards in the victory.
He’s now thrown for 261 yards on the season, with two touchdowns and an interception.
- Owen Borg, LB, Corner Canyon: L, 42-7 to Bishop Gorman (Nevada). Borg had a team-high 10 tackles in the loss to the nationally ranked Gaels.
- Miles Hall, ATH, Skyline: L, 45-17 to Springville. After catching three touchdown passes in the season opener, Hall had five receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown in Week 2. He also had nine tackles on defense.
- Josiah Phillips, WR, Sierra Canyon (California): L, 31-17 to JSerra Catholic. Phillips had two receptions for 26 yards, per Max Preps.
- Matthew Fredrick, TE, East: L, 42-0 to Skyridge. No stats recorded.
- Pokaiaua Haunga, ATH, Timpview: W, 43-14 over Herriman. No stats recorded.
- Stanley Raass, DL, Kahuku (Hawaii): W, 41-6 over Wai’anae. No stats recorded.
2024 commits
- Easton Baker, ATH, Stansbury: W, 42-20 over Ridgeline. Baker had a team-high 10 tackles and a sack.
- Dallin Johnson, DL, Springville: W, 45-17 over Skyline. No stats recorded.
- Adney Reid, LB, Spanish Fork: L, 35-7 to Crimson Cliffs. No stats recorded.
Utah State commit performances from this past week
2023 commits
McCae Hillstead, QB, Skyridge: Accounted for two touchdowns — one passing and one rushing — in the Falcons’ 42-0 win over East.
Hillstead completed 8 of 13 passes for 150 yards, while also rushing for 50 yards.
Both of his touchdowns came during the second quarter.
Hillstead has thrown for 382 yards, four touchdowns and an interception through two weeks.
- Jackson Olsen, WR, Ridgeline: L, 42-20 to Stansbury. Olsen had a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the game.