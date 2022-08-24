National Waffle Day 2022: Best deals on waffles

Aug. 24 is National Waffle Day. There are many different types of waffles beyond the classic toaster waffle with butter and syrup. To celebrate waffle day, here’s where you can get the best deals on waffles, and also learn a little more about their history.

Where should I get waffles today?

Waffle House

If you are a member of the Regulars Club, expect to receive a coupon in your inbox for one free waffle with one topping. If you haven’t yet signed up, you can still get free hash browns when you sign up.

IHOP

While the International House of Pancakes isn’t doing any special deals on waffles today, they might be just the chain to go to for a Belgian waffle with fried chicken. Chicken and waffles is a classic.

Slim Chickens

Stop by Slim Chickens for a chicken and waffle with a drink for only $5.99. Complete with crispy chicken tenders on top of a fluffy waffle with buttermilk syrup drizzled on top. Find a location near you.

Eggo

Five lucky winners will receive an Eggo super fan box if they enter to win by commenting #eggoentry on Eggo’s Instagram post. After you get your Eggos, consider switching out your toaster and instead following an air-fryer toaster waffles recipe.

History of waffles

Some food experts believe that the waffle goes all the way back to ancient Greece. The ancient Greeks may have taken a cake recipe and put it between two irons to produce the first waffle.

Smithsonian Magazine traces the history of the waffle following its inception in ancient Greece. According to Smithsonian, these ancient Greek waffles — obelios — became vehicles for displaying religious iconography.

By the 15th-century, Dutch waffle makers refined their craft and created the beginning of the waffle iron as we know it. Then, various cities like Hong Kong and areas like Scandinavia began reimagining the waffle to accommodate their local cuisine. By 1869, the quintessential American waffle iron and waffle emerged, patented by Cornelius Swarthout of New York.