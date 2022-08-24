Facebook Twitter
Friday, August 26, 2022 | 
NFL Sports BYU Football

Did Tyler Allgeier draft himself in fantasy football?

The former BYU running back is taking part in the 14-team “Sleeper Bowl” fantasy league with a group of football experts.

By  Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs the ball during the first half of a game against the New York Jets in Aug. 2022.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

John Munson, Associated Press

Tyler Allgeier will be playing both real and fantasy football this season and his performance on the field will affect him in each.

The former BYU and current Atlantic Falcons running back drafted himself in the “Sleeper Bowl” fantasy league, which brings together football experts and actual NFL players. This year’s group of 14 includes Allgeier and Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon.

Josh Norris and Hayden Winks, who discussed the “Sleeper Bowl” draft on their podcast, “The Underdog Football Show,” didn’t blame Allgeier for drafting himself. But they did lightly mock some of his other selections, noting that he seemed to rate some of his fellow running backs higher than most NFL fans.

“Tyler Allgeier takes some players that just no one wants to draft in David Montgomery and Antonio Gibson,” Harris said during the podcast.

Related

Unlike Allgeier, Dillon did not choose himself. Instead, he took two of his star teammates: quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Romeo Doubs.

Norris and Winks noted that Dillon won the league last year.

Here’s a look at Allgeier’s full list of draft selections in the 14-team league:

  • Round 1: Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals.
  • Round 2: Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins.
  • Round 3: David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears.
  • Round 4: Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills.
  • Round 5: Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns.
  • Round 6: Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders.
  • Round 7: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers.
  • Round 8: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Kansas City Chiefs.
  • Round 9: Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers.
  • Round 10: Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons.
  • Round 11: Marlon Mack, RB, Houston Texans.
  • Round 12: DeVante Parker, WR, New England Patriots.
  • Round 13: Robert Tonyan, TE, Green Bay Packers.
  • Round 14: Evan McPherson, K, Cincinnati Bengals.
  • Round 15: Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots.
  • Round 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense.

