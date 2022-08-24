Did Tyler Allgeier draft himself in fantasy football?

Tyler Allgeier will be playing both real and fantasy football this season and his performance on the field will affect him in each.

The former BYU and current Atlantic Falcons running back drafted himself in the “Sleeper Bowl” fantasy league, which brings together football experts and actual NFL players. This year’s group of 14 includes Allgeier and Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon.

Josh Norris and Hayden Winks, who discussed the “Sleeper Bowl” draft on their podcast, “The Underdog Football Show,” didn’t blame Allgeier for drafting himself. But they did lightly mock some of his other selections, noting that he seemed to rate some of his fellow running backs higher than most NFL fans.

“Tyler Allgeier takes some players that just no one wants to draft in David Montgomery and Antonio Gibson,” Harris said during the podcast.

Unlike Allgeier, Dillon did not choose himself. Instead, he took two of his star teammates: quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Romeo Doubs.

Norris and Winks noted that Dillon won the league last year.

Here’s a look at Allgeier’s full list of draft selections in the 14-team league:

