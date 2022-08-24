You can now watch ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ online

Three months after taking off in theaters, “Top Gun: Maverick” has finally landed online for streaming.

How to watch ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ online

The “Top Gun” sequel is now available for purchase on Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Vudu and other platforms, the Miami Herald reported.

The digital release — which became available Aug. 23 — costs $19.99, and according to Decider, comes with additional footage like interviews with the cast and crew.

Physical copies of the film — including DVD and Blu-ray — will be available starting Nov. 1, per the Miami Herald.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that the first film from 1986 is available to watch for free on Amazon Prime Video until Aug. 31.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is still playing in theaters across Utah, including Cinemark and Megaplex movie theaters.

Is ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ good?

“Top Gun: Maverick” was a box office success, earning $1.4 billion globally — the highest-grossing movie of the year, Variety reported. It is also a big hit with critics and audiences alike, earning a 96% critic score and 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film recently surpassed “Avengers: Infinity War” to become the sixth-highest-grossing domestic release of all time, behind movies including “Black Panther,” “Avatar” and “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens,” per Variety.



“To be in the company of those massive films is pretty mind-blowing,” “Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski told Variety. “It’s certainly not what we set out to do. We set out to tell a great story.”

What is ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ about?

“Top Gun: Maverick” picks up more than 30 years after the first film, which featured Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and his best friend Lt. Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, training in the U.S. Navy TOPGUN program.

Now, Maverick, played by Tom Cruise, returns to train a group of young fighter pilots for a special mission, the Deseret News previously reported.

One of the young pilots in training is Goose’s son, Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, which ties into a major storyline from the first film. With a special appearance from Val Kilmer, the inclusion of ’80s hits like Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone” and action-packed flight scenes, the sequel pays tribute to the original while also forging its own path.