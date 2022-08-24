Subscribe to Subway: $15 footlong pass

Gone are the days of Subway’s $5 footlong, but now you can subscribe to Subway during the month of September for 50% off their footlong subs.

Thrillist announced that this Subway subscription pass is for Subway My Way Rewards members. This $15 pass does not get you free footlongs — instead, it gives you 50% off of footlongs.

There were only 10,000 passes available. The morning that the pass came out, Axios reported that the pass would likely sell out almost immediately. And it did. The Subway footlong pass website indicated a sellout — the same day the company started selling.

How many footlongs do you have to order to make it worth it?

Some Subways have higher prices than others and some sandwiches are more expensive than others. To make this pass worth it, your total spending at Subway throughout the month before the discount needs to be at least $30. This way, you can get at least $15 off your orders — the price of the pass.

CNN reported that most footlongs cost anywhere from $6 to $12. This means that on average, you will likely need to visit at least four times if you like the less expensive subs and at least three times if you buy the most expensive subs on the menu.

Have other restaurants done a subscription pass?

Olive Garden did the Never Ending Pasta Pass, which ended in 2019 — except for lifetime members. From Sept. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019, this pass allowed holders to go into Olive Garden and order unlimited pasta, sauce and toppings from the Never Ending Pasta Bowl menu (with the chain’s iconic soup or salad and breadsticks included).

But only 50 recipients of this initial nine-week pass were able to upgrade to the lifetime pass, according to the Olive Garden website, which cost $500.

According to CNN, Taco Bell did a $10 per month taco subscription that the chain announced in January. The most ordered taco with this 30-day subscription was the Doritos Loco Taco.

Finance Buzz reported survey data that demonstrates that most customers are not interested in fast food subscription passes. Even though it’s estimated that 45% of Americans have tried meal kit delivery services like Hello Fresh, Blue Apron and Freshly, fast food subscriptions don’t seem to have the same interest.

