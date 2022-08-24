How ESPN describes the state of Utah, BYU and Utah State football heading into the season

In the next two weeks, BYU, Utah and Utah State will each begin their 2022 college football campaigns trying to build off a successful 2021 season in which all three finished the year ranked in the Top 25.

While it’s anticipated to be another good year for the three Utah FBS programs, the level of expectations differs for the trio.

Those expectations are reflected in ESPN writer David M. Hale’s attempt to rank all 131 teams at the FBS level, breaking teams into different tiers to align programs that have similar profiles.

Where does Utah rank in ESPN’s college football tiers?

The Utes, seen as a College Football Playoff contender after appearing in their first Rose Bowl last season, were placed in Tier 3: “Rising stars.”

The other programs in that category include NC State, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.

“All four teams open the season ranked in the top 18, and all have lofty expectations for 2022. But none have sniffed the playoff to this point, and all lost some ugly games last season. (Yes, Utah fans, we blame Charlie Brewer, too.),” Hale wrote.

“If the hype for 2022 is real, it’ll mean someone stepping beyond their historical comfort zone of nine- or 10-win seasons and going toe-to-toe with the blue bloods. From Devin Leary and Cameron Rising to Devon Achane and Braelon Allen, these teams have plenty of elite talent. But they’re going to need to show a little more if they want to be legitimate playoff contenders in 2022.”

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) sets for a pass as BYU and Virginia play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Where does BYU rank in ESPN’s college football tiers?

The Cougars, who start the year ranked No. 25 in the preseason Associated Press poll and are 21-4 over the past two seasons, are in Tier 6: “The under-the-radar gems.”

The other programs in that category include Arkansas (who the Cougars play in October), Cincinnati (who joins the Big 12 along with BYU in 2023), Iowa, Ole Miss and Pittsburgh.

“This tier was a combined 63-18 last year. Cincinnati made the playoff. Pitt went to a New Year’s Six bowl. Iowa was ranked as high as No. 2. Arkansas, BYU and Ole Miss spent time in the top 10, too. And yet, none are getting much respect as real playoff contenders this year,” Hale wrote.

“True, each team lost some important players, but they all return their fair share of talent, too. So while teams like USC, Miami and Texas spent the offseason more popular than an inanimate carbon rod, it’s about time the teams in this tier earned some respect, too.”

Utah State head coach Blake Anderson, left, tabs quarterback Logan Bonner (1) on the head after he threw a touchdown pass against San Jose State during their football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, San Jose, Calif. Utah State won 48-17. Tony Avelar, Associated Press

Where does Utah State rank in ESPN’s college football tiers?

The Aggies, who won their first Mountain West Conference championship last season but are replacing a significant amount of production, especially on defense, are in Tier 16: “Trending down in the Group of 5.”

The other programs in that category include Louisiana, Northern Illinois, UAB, UTSA and Western Kentucky.

“All six teams in this tier won at least nine games last year, and it wasn’t all smoke and mirrors. Still, it’s hard to envision how they each repeat that success in 2022,” Hale wrote.

“… It’s not that any of these teams are bad, per se, but they all benefited from the stars aligning last season in a way that’s unlikely to happen again in 2022.”