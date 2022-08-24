This former Utah college football star will be commentating on games for CBS this fall

Robert Turbin is headed to broadcast television.

The former Utah State Aggies running back, who later played eight seasons in the NFL, will be a college football game analyst for CBS Sports Network this fall, the network formally announced on Wednesday.

Turbin will be joined as a newbie by former college head coach Tom Herman, who last was in the college game with the Texas Longhorns before spending last season with the NFL’s Chicago Bears.

Turbin, 32, is fifth on the Aggies’ all-time rushing yards list with 3,315 yards. After his standout career in Logan, he played eight years in the NFL from 2012-2019.

In his first three years in the NFL, he played in all 48 regular season games for the Seattle Seahawks. After splitting the 2015 season with the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys, he spent the next three years with the Indianapolis Colts.

Turbin returned to the Seahawks in 2019 and appeared in one game. He then spent last season in the Fan Controlled Football League.