Is there a chance Tyler Huntley could be traded to be a starter somewhere else?

One of the brightest stars during the NFL preseason this year has been third-year quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Through two games, the former University of Utah star has completed 90% of his passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns while starting both of the Baltimore Ravens’ preseason games.

Following the team’s win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday night, Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters, “He played masterfully in the first half running the offense.”

With Lamar Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, firmly entrenched as the team’s starter, could quarterback-needy teams come calling for Huntley?

The Draft Network’s Justin Melo addressed that very topic, looking at three teams that could benefit from trading for Huntley, based on their current quarterback situations.

Those teams include the Seattle Seahawks, the New York Giants and the Detroit Lions.

All three teams have QB issues.

In Seattle, for example, the Seahawks have a battle between unproven Drew Lock and journeyman Geno Smith to replace All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson, who was traded to the Denver Broncos.

“Acquiring him would give the Seahawks a talented young signal-caller to develop and groom for later this season and beyond — it’s unlikely that Smith or Lock is the long-term answer in Seattle,” Melo wrote. “... Huntley is a low-cost option that would give Seattle more hope for the future than either of the current options do.”

Huntley is in the final season of his rookie contract, slated to make $895,000 this year in base salary, according to Spotrac. He is set to become a restricted free agent next offseason, without a new deal.

He also has some starting experience, having started four games while replacing an injured Jackson last season.

While the Ravens went 1-3 in those starts, Huntley had Baltimore within a single score in every loss while facing veteran quarterbacks such as Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and Ben Roethlisberger.

In New York, the Giants have Daniel Jones, who thus far has failed to live up to his lofty expectations as a first-round pick. The Giants also have veteran Tyrod Taylor — more a stopgap quarterback at this point in his career — on their roster.

“General manager Joe Schoen gutted the Giants’ roster this offseason and possesses no loyalty to Jones, who is entering a fate-deciding contract year,” Melo wrote.

“... Trading for Huntley would allow the Giants’ coaching staff a full season to work alongside him ahead of a 2023 season that seems more and more likely to be played without Jones in New York.”

In Detroit, the Lions have the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2016, Jared Goff, who was traded to the team in 2021. After Pro Bowl seasons in 2017 and 2018, Goff’s production — and his winning percentage — has declined in recent years.

Behind him, the Lions have unproven guys David Blough and Tim Boyle on the QB depth chart.

While saying that “Goff will receive every opportunity this season to prove he’s capable of serving as Detroit’s quarterback of the future,” Melo also wrote that “acquiring Huntley would immediately upgrade Detroit’s quarterback room while also providing them with an intriguing in-house option for 2023 if they don’t want to spend first-round draft capital on a passer.”