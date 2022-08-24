Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Former Jazz Summer League player Tacko Fall has a new team

By  Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Tacko Fall high-fives fans.

Tacko Fall (99) from the Utah Jazz high-fives fans after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies during a Summer League game in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 7, 2022. The Grizzlies won 95-84.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Following a stint with the Boston Celtics and time with the Utah Jazz on the Jazz’s Summer League team, Tacko Fall is headed overseas to continue his basketball career.

Fall is signing a one-year deal with Xinjiang of the Chinese Basketball Association, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The 7-foot-6, 311-pound Fall played for Boston for two seasons, appearing in 26 total games and averaging 2.7 points and 6.5 minutes per game. He last played in Cleveland, appearing in 11 games, averaging 1.1 points in 5.5 minutes per game.

With the Jazz Summer League team, Fall averaged 6.5 points and 7.75 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per game over four games.

Fall played college basketball at UCF, averaging 10.1 points and 7.7 rebounds over his college career.

