Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | 
Report: Utah Jazz trade Patrick Beverley to Los Angeles Lakers

By  Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. The Laker won 108-103. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The Utah Jazz have reportedly traded Patrick Beverley before he plays a game in a Jazz uniform.

Utah is in ‘advanced talks’ to trade Beverley to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Beverley, known for his tenacious defense, arrived in Utah via the Rudy Gobert trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves in June.

Horton-Tucker has played three seasons with the Lakers after being being taken in the second round of the 2019 NBA draft.

The 6-foot-4, 234-pound guard appeared in 60 games for the Lakers last year, starting 19 of them. He averaged 10 points, 2.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Johnson is a seven-year NBA veteran, with stints with Detroit, New Orleans, Toronto and the Lakers. The 25-year-old appeared in 48 games for the Lakers, starting 27 of them. The 6-foot-6, 242-pound forward averaged 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Lakers last season.

