Report: Utah Jazz trade Patrick Beverley to Los Angeles Lakers

The Utah Jazz have reportedly traded Patrick Beverley before he plays a game in a Jazz uniform.

Utah is in ‘advanced talks’ to trade Beverley to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Los Angeles Lakers are in advanced talks on a trade to acquire Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, sources tell ESPN. Deal could be finalized as soon as Thursday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 25, 2022

Beverley, known for his tenacious defense, arrived in Utah via the Rudy Gobert trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves in June.

Horton-Tucker has played three seasons with the Lakers after being being taken in the second round of the 2019 NBA draft.

The 6-foot-4, 234-pound guard appeared in 60 games for the Lakers last year, starting 19 of them. He averaged 10 points, 2.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Johnson is a seven-year NBA veteran, with stints with Detroit, New Orleans, Toronto and the Lakers. The 25-year-old appeared in 48 games for the Lakers, starting 27 of them. The 6-foot-6, 242-pound forward averaged 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Lakers last season.

