Thursday, August 25, 2022 | 
Has Utah State ever played UConn before?

Utah State and UConn will square off Saturday in Logan, Utah.

By  Trent Wood Trent Wood
Connecticut quarterback Steven Krajewski throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.

John Raoux, AP

On Aug. 27, Utah State football will host the UConn Huskies at Maverik Stadium in Logan to kick off the 2022 college football season.

Here’s what has happened between the Aggies and Huskies in previous matchups.

All-time history between Utah State and UConn football

The Aggies and Huskies have only met one once prior to 2022, in 2001.

  • Utah State was the host and walked away with a 38-31 victory over Connecticut.
  • The Aggies leapt out to an early lead in the early November game, and then held on to defeat the Huskies.
  • Utah State was led at quarterback by Jose Fuentes, but it was Emmett White who was the biggest playmaker, accounting for 117 rushing yards and two touchdowns, as well as 43 receiving yards.
  • UConn was coached by Randy Edsall, then in his first stint with the program.
  • The Aggies have a new head coach this year, former UCLA Bruins coach Jim Mora Jr.
