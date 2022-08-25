Has Utah State ever played UConn before?

On Aug. 27, Utah State football will host the UConn Huskies at Maverik Stadium in Logan to kick off the 2022 college football season.

Here’s what has happened between the Aggies and Huskies in previous matchups.

All-time history between Utah State and UConn football

The Aggies and Huskies have only met one once prior to 2022, in 2001.

