What to expect for ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 — Casting, plot and more

It’s been over a year since “Shadow and Bone” was renewed for another season. Here’s everything you need to know about Season 2’s expected premiere, new cast members, plot teasers and more.

When will the new season be released?

Netflix renewed the popular fantasy show for another season in June 2021, but Season 2 will most likely not be released until early 2023, as I previously reported. Considering the show’s first season took around six months to shoot and filming for the new season wrapped in June, production likely won’t be done until at least October.

Who’s returning and who’s new to the cast?

“As ‘Shadow and Bone’s’ principal protagonists, Alina Starkov and Mal Oretsov will return, while the antagonistic General Kirigan — who survived the attack in the Shadow Fold in the season 1 finale — is also back,” per Tech Radar.

The show’s official Twitter account posted in January a list of new characters who will be joining the show in Season 2, as well as their respective actors, saying, “Let’s give a warm Grishaverse welcome to your new cast members.”



Lewis Tan (“Mortal Kombat”) will play Tolya Yul-Bataar, “a Grisha Heartrender who fought with Alina Starkov during the course of the ‘Shadow and Bone’ trilogy,” per The Grishaverse.

What will the plot be like?

In a video of the cast posted on Twitter, Archie Renaux (who plays Malyen in the show) said Season 2 can be summed up in three words: love, power and heartbreak. Tech Radar says, based on returning cast members and Season 1’s finale, “‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 is likely to follow stories from Siege and Storm, Six of Crows, and King of Scars.” Main characters Alina and Mal will also likely be on the run from the Darkling, who will ultimately want revenge and Alina’s power. It’s safe to say Season 2 will be packed with adventure, action and drama.

What’s the show rated, and is it appropriate for kids?

“Shadow and Bone” is based on the fantasy young adult book trilogy of the same name by Leigh Bardugo. The show is rated TV-14 for language, violence and nudity. According to parent review site Lola Lambchops, “TV-MA is a more appropriate rating due to the dark and violent nature of the show. However, if teens enjoy YA and fantasy fiction, then they’ll most likely enjoy ‘Shadow and Bone.’” Considering its rating and more mature themes, “Shadow and Bone” would be suitable for kids ages 14 and up.

Will there be a Season 3?

If everything goes as showrunner Eric Heisserer planned, there will be a Season 3 in the future. “It was a three-year plan that I laid out, or three-season plan,” Heisserer said about his pitch to Netflix, per Collider. “It came about in a really interesting way because it all came from a New Year’s resolution that I had three years ago, which was to do more pleasure reading. I just wasn’t doing enough of it, and there’s something about when you’re reading for work, you always have that part of your brain on, like, ‘Ooh can this be adapted or …’ And I’m like, I just want to have fun.”