‘He’s grown into a grown man’: Why this Utah wide receiver was ‘Money’ in fall camp

Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham said one of the standouts of fall camp was sophomore wide receiver Money Parks.

“That’s been maybe one of the brightest spots of camp, the way he’s stepped up and elevated his game,” Whittingham said of Parks.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound native of Aledo, Texas, has impressed offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig.

“Most of it comes down to system knowledge,” he said. “That allows him to play with so much more confidence, and gets him to play faster and more aggressive. We’re seeing the benefits of that.”

Last season, Parks played in 12 games and caught his first pass as a Ute against USC on a 12-yard touchdown catch.

Wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis has enjoyed watching Parks develop.

“It’s so fun watching Money grow up. That’s probably been the most rewarding part for me of this training camp. Last year coming in, you see Money, very, very talented, trying to figure things out,” he said. “Now Money’s grown into a grown man. He’s making plays down the field. Whatever we ask him to do, he’s done it. Anything he needed to be better at, he’s grown so much.

“I had a conversation with his father … literally it’s almost bringing tears to my eyes. You hear his dad talk about, ‘That’s not the baby I sent to college.’ He’s way more mature, his body’s changed. Everything about Money this fall camp has been better. That’s why you do it. … He’s bought into what we’ve asked him to do and it’s showing up on the field.”