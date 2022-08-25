Survey reveals how Americans like their burgers

Burgers are easily an American staple. Why wouldn’t they be? These warm sandwiches are inexpensive, meaty and delicious.

Celebrate this mouth-watering dish on National Burger Day, Aug. 25, honoring the burger that came into existence in 1921 in Wichita, Kansas, and later became mainstream with McDonald’s.

But how do Americans like their burgers? RTA Outdoor Living surveyed over 1,000 Americans for answers, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. The survey found that 40% of respondents consider the level of “doneness” for a patty is medium. More men preferred a medium burger over a well-done burger, while more women preferred it well done.

Surprisingly, 15% of those surveyed prefer their cheese under the burger rather than on top.

The study also uncovered other truths about Americans and their food habits.

