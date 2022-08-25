Instagram may copy BeReal app to get ahead

A social media app called BeReal has exploded among younger users, encouraging users to take unfiltered, spontaneous photos and post them. As eyes shift to this new app, should users expect Instagram and Facebook to roll out similar features?

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has a habit of using features similar to its competition or buying up its competition altogether.

Case in point — Snapchat’s 24-hour story feature quickly became a part of Meta’s apps. When Instagram gave Facebook stiff competition as the preferred photo sharing app, it was bought up by Meta.

Meta is facing more scrutiny from federal regulators for being anti-competition. BeReal may be safe from being bought, but there is room to duplicate.

Is Instagram copying BeReal?

An Instagram filter is in the works that’s similar to the new social media app.

“Add other’s IG Candid to your story tray. And everyday at a different time, get a notification to capture and share a Photo in 2 Minutes,” tweeted Alessandro Paluzzi, a pro at reverse engineering apps and leaking updates.

Instagram reportedly told Engadget that the feature is an “internal prototype” that has not been tested externally. Whether this filter will launch is unclear but, it is under consideration.

What is BeReal?

According to The Verge, BeReal is the No. 1 free app on the Apple app store. It sends users a notification once a day, telling them to click a picture of whatever they’re doing at the time.

The app only gives you two minutes to prepare and captures from the front- and back-facing camera at the same time. No retouching and filters are allowed.