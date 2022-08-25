Facebook Twitter
What athletes and sports analysts are saying about the Manti Te’o doc

“Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist” was released earlier this month

By  Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
Then-Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o (5) reacts following a play during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Utah in South Bend, Ind., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2010. Netflix’s new Manti Te’o documentary, “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist,” has consistently ranked in the Top 10 for movies in the U.S. in the week since its release.

Netflix’s new Manti Te’o documentary, “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist,” has consistently ranked in the top 10 for movies in the U.S. in the week since its release.

“Untold” offers an in-depth look at the catfishing scandal that disrupted Manti Te’o’s promising career. Te’o, who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a star linebacker for Notre Dame and Heisman Trophy candidate, became better-known for getting duped by his purported girlfriend than his play on the field.

Among the many Americans who’ve watched and enjoyed the documentary so far are NFL reporters, analysts and even players.

Here’s a sampling of how this unique group of viewers have responded to the new film:

Ian Rapoport, national insider for NFL Network

“I was left with nothing but ultimate respect for Manti Te’o. Incredible how he handled himself in this documentary,” tweeted Ian Rapoport about the doc.

Thor Nystrom, NFL draft analyst

“We all owe Manti Te’o an apology,” Thor Nystrom tweeted.

Jordan Schultz, NFL commentator and podcast host

After the catfishing drama, it’s amazing that Manti Te’o has remained focused on helping and inspiring others, Jordan Schultz tweeted.

He’s “a person who has every right to be bitter, yet somehow finds solace/purpose in helping others,” he said.

Rich Ohrnberger, former NFL player

One of Te’o’s former NFL teammates, Rich Ohrnberger, described the documentary as “jaw dropping.”

Te’o is an “amazingly tough-minded person, and a testament to perseverance,” he tweeted.

Brandon Zenner, sports reporter for KWCH in Wichita, Kansas

“Nobody deserves what that man had to go through — just because he cared for someone. It’s clear that Manti is one of the mentally toughest people on Earth, and we all owe him an apology,” tweeted Brandon Zenner.

Casey Moore, sports reporter for USA Today

Casey Moore tweeted that he’s hoping the future holds amazing things for Te’o.

“I hope Manti Te’o gets his redemption story. .... (The documentary) should really be titled, ‘Manti Te’o is a better human being than everyone else and deserves 300 million apologies and a big hug,’” he said.

