Who is new Utah Jazzman Talen Horton-Tucker?

On Wednesday, the Utah Jazz agreed to a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers that sent Patrick Beverley to the Lakers before he ever played a game for the Jazz.

In return, the Jazz received guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson.

Who is Horton-Tucker?

Age: 21 (Nov. 25, 2000).

Height: 6-foot-4.

Weight: 234 pounds.

From: Chicago, Illinois. He played collegiately at Iowa State.

Drafted: 46th overall in the 2019 NBA draft by the Orlando Magic. His rights were traded on draft night to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for a 2020 second-round pick (eventually became Paul Reed) and cash considerations. He has played all three years of his NBA career with the Lakers.

Contract: Horton-Tucker has has one more year on his contract at $10.26 million, but also has a player option for the 2023-24 season at $11.02 million.

Career averages: 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 22.1 minutes per game.

Did you know?: Horton-Tucker got his No. 5 retired by his elementary school in Chicago. He played high school at Simeon Career Academy, where a slew of NBA players have prepped at.

