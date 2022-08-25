Disney+ brings ‘Pinocchio’ to life

Disney+ released the official trailer for the live-action remake of the classic film “Pinocchio.” It will hit the streaming service on Sept. 8 and has an all-star cast. Starring Tom Hanks as the puppet-maker Geppetto and Ryan Evan Ainsworth as the voice actor for the titular puppet, this film might be live action, but Pinocchio is still not a live boy.

According to Variety, the film is a remake of the 1940 Disney classic, but originally is based on the 1883 children’s book by Carlo Collodi, “The Adventures of Pinocchio.” Geppetto the puppet-maker is childless and wishes that his puppet would turn into a live boy. Then, the Blue Fairy grants the wish and Pinocchio embarks on a coming-of-age journey.

Variety reported that the film will also star Luke Evans, who starred as Gaston in the live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast.” Deadline indicated that classic songs like “When You Wish Upon a Star” will reappear in this live-action version, but Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, composers from “The Polar Express,” will add new, original songs to the soundtrack.

While “Pinocchio” may be a beloved classic, some have pointed out that it has a dark, horrific genesis given the content of the book and that the 1940 film is creepy and dark in its own way. It’s yet to be seen whether or not the live-action “Pinocchio” will be as creepy as the 1940 film.

After watching the trailer, one author wrote in the San Fransisco Chronicle, “That said, none of these films have genuinely frightened me until this trailer showed Pinocchio’s head spin like Linda Blair in ‘The Exorcist.’ I suppose turning the endearing icon of childhood into a terrifying wooden golem is a new twist, but it isn’t the one I was hoping for.”

The show will be available to stream on Disney+ on Sept. 8.

