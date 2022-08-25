Who is new Utah Jazzman Stanley Johnson?

On Wednesday, the Utah Jazz agreed to a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers that sent Patrick Beverley to the Lakers before he ever played a game for the Jazz.

In return, the Jazz received guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson.

Who is Johnson?

Age: 26 (May 29, 1996).

Height: 6-foot-6.

Weight: 242 pounds.

From: Fullerton, California. He played collegiately at Arizona.

Drafted: Eighth overall in the 2015 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons. He played with the Pistons until 2019, when he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. After a short stint in New Orleans, he was with the Toronto Raptors until 2021. He had one 10-day contract with the Chicago Bulls last season, and then multiple 10-day deals with the Lakers, where he excelled and was signed to a two-year deal.

Contract: Johnson has has one more year on his contract at $2.35 million, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent.

Career averages: 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.1 minutes per game.

Did you know?: Johnson was a McDonald’s All-American as a senior in high school in 2014.