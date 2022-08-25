Facebook Twitter
Thursday, August 25, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Who is new Utah Jazzman Stanley Johnson?

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE Who is new Utah Jazzman Stanley Johnson?
Los Angeles Lakers guard Stanley Johnson in the first half of an basketball game Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Stanley Johnson in the first half of an basketball game on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Denver. Johnson was recently traded to the Utah Jazz.

David Zalubowski, Associated Press

On Wednesday, the Utah Jazz agreed to a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers that sent Patrick Beverley to the Lakers before he ever played a game for the Jazz.

In return, the Jazz received guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson.

Who is Johnson?

Age: 26 (May 29, 1996).

Height: 6-foot-6.

Weight: 242 pounds.

From: Fullerton, California. He played collegiately at Arizona.

Related

Drafted: Eighth overall in the 2015 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons. He played with the Pistons until 2019, when he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. After a short stint in New Orleans, he was with the Toronto Raptors until 2021. He had one 10-day contract with the Chicago Bulls last season, and then multiple 10-day deals with the Lakers, where he excelled and was signed to a two-year deal.

Contract: Johnson has has one more year on his contract at $2.35 million, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent.

Career averages: 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.1 minutes per game.

Did you know?: Johnson was a McDonald’s All-American as a senior in high school in 2014.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
Who is new Utah Jazzman Talen Horton-Tucker?
What 3 teams would Donovan Mitchell reportedly prefer to be traded to if he leaves?
Patrick Beverley trade likely foreshadowing more moves to come
Former Jazz Summer League player Tacko Fall has a new team
Utah Jazz are trading Patrick Beverley to Los Angeles Lakers
Gail Miller family selling more of its Utah Jazz ownership stake