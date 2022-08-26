High school football roundup for Friday, Aug. 26 (Week 3)

The Eagles didn’t even need to score points in the second half to secure the four-possession victory over North Summit. Josh Ribeiro and Malik Johnson connected on two deep touchdown passes (72 and 54-yards) to lead the way for Layton Christian, which improved to 2-1 on the season.

South Summit scored 27 first quarter points as the Wildcats took down Marsh Valley in the morning game of the Rocky Mountain Rumble. Bracken Lassche tossed sixed touchdown passes, including three to Caleby Thompson. The first score to Thompson was for 80-yards on the games first play from scrimmage. Juan Ramirez caught two touchdowns in the victory.

“Our team played a great game today. We had a lot of guys contribute big for our team, and we showed great discipline. I’m really proud of our boys traveling out of state and executing our game the way they did. They are really starting to come together.”

— South Summit coach Mike Ruf

Skyline traveled up to Idaho and defeated Post Falls behind three touchdown passes from Josh Calvert. Porter Brockman caught one of them while also finding the end zone on the ground. Both of the Trojans’ touchdowns were on one yard runs. Skyline moves to 2-1 on the season, they will host Bountiful next week while the other Region 6 teams open up in-region play.

Layton took down the Bengals in a Rocky Mountain Rumble matchup on Friday morning. Tyler Wensel dominated the game on the ground, scoring multiple touchdowns to lead his team to victory.

Gunnison’s first experience with a 8-player football did not come easy, but the Bulldogs raced back from a 13-0 halftime deficit to send the game to overtime tied 27-27. Then senior Bryson Sorensen broke through for the golden touchdown to win the game. Sorensen had all five of Gunnison’s touchdowns, four of which were rushing scores. Rich senior Trey Walker put 19 points on the board with his rushing performance in the loss.

“This was a complete team effort to comeback and score 33 in the 2nd half. A great win over a very good team.”

Gunnison Valley coach Patrick King

Beaver fell to 0-3 with a loss on the road to a defending Idaho state champion in Minico. The loss gave the Beavers more losses this season than in their last three seasons combined. Beaver scored first, but Minico got a solid lead in the third quarter with a 39-yard touchdown pass to go ahead, 21-7. Beaver senior Ayden Bradshaw scored all of the Beavers’ points with two rushing touchdowns.

In a cross-county rivalry, North Sanpete ran over the visiting Delta Rabbits, scoring the first 42 points of the game. Hawks’ senior quarterback Ty Allan had a breakout game, throwing for four touchdowns, and senior Keegan Strickland scored on both offense and defense, taking back an interception for 34 yards in the second quarter then catching a 15-yarder from Allan in the third. Delta senior quarterback threw two touchdown passes in the loss.

After the teams traded touchdowns in three separate quarters, Enterprise edged out Millard in overtime when Kyron Bracken found the end zone for the fourth time giving the Wolves a hard earned road victory. Two of Millard’s’ scores came on the ground from Brooks Christensen, who finished the game with well over 100 rushing yards.

A strong second half helped Grantsville pull away from Manti to remain undefeated on the season, 37-14. The Cowboys led 17-7 at half, but a Hunter Bell 3 yard TD pass to Daegen Herren late in the 3rd quarter and a pick six by Ethan Rainer early in the 4th quarter made the difference. Grantsville’s offense has now scored 30 or more points in each of the Cowboy’s first three games.

“We made enough plays tonight to earn a victory against a really tough Manti team. Ethan Rainer sealed the win tonight with a pick six and set us in good field position all night with strong returns.”

— Grantsville coach Kody Byrd

Kilo Tsosie connected with Treyton Rose for two touchdowns of over 30 yards in the second quarter giving Milford a 14-0 halftime lead. Five second half touchdowns let the Tigers distance themselves even more as they moved to 3-0 on the season.

“After a slow start the team finally got going. Tessler Fields had a great game on defense and Bo Hardy ran the ball very well the second half. Our depth was the difference tonight.”

— Milford coach Thane Marshall

Grand County collected an impressive win, beating Parowan with a closeout special teams play as senior Rayce Walling blocked a punt and returned it 47 yards for a late-game touchdown. Red Devils sophomore quarterback Tatym Bisco tossed two touchdowns and ran in another.

Bonneville scored an impressive victory over Weber, shutting the Warriors out of the first half for a 21-0 lead. Lakers junior quarterback Jaxon Johnson hit three different receivers for touchdowns, and junior Tifaga Havili had two rushing touchdowns.

West Jordan built up a 28-0 halftime lead and never looked in taking down Hunter. Jaguars sophomore Jerome Myles caught a 14-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and booted a 33-yard field goal in the third. Sophomore quarterback Dameon Crosby had two touchdown passes in the win.

A strong defensive performance from the Park City Miners allowed them to soar past Green Canyon and go up 2-0 on the year. They started off the game with 30 unanswered points through the first three quarters and wouldn’t give up a touchdown till the fourth quarter. Park City took care of business tonight at home.

Defending 4A state champion RIdgeline bounced back from a slow start to the season with an impressive defensive performance in Week 3 at Snow Canyon. Ridgeline held the Warriors to just 241 yards of total offense as it earned the shutout. Nate Dahle had a great day passing for the Riverhawks as he completed 17 of 29 passes for 271 yards and one TD, while Will Rippstein rushed for 111 yards and a score on 24 carries.

Juan Diego scored a go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter and held on with defense to hand Taylorsville their first loss while picking up their own first win. Taylorsville quarterback Cole Kramer was everywhere for the Warriors in the loss, tossing two touchdowns and scoring another two on the ground.

The Broncos made the trip to Colorado and came away with a dominating result. San Juan put 35 points on the board in the first 10 minutes of the game, allowing it to cruise the rest of the way. Quarterback Parker Snyder recorded five total touchdowns for the Broncos.

“We were able to come to Colorado and get another win. We dominated early and took care of business. Defense was able to pitch a shutout. We are excited about the win and looking to continue to get better.”

— San Juan coach Barkley Christensen

Viewmont defended home tonight against the visiting Copper Hills Grizzlies. Viewmont ended the half with a healthy 28-7 lead, however Copper Hills made a run to get itself back in the game ending the third down only 28-21. Unfortunately it wasn’t enough for the Grizzlies as Viewmont solidified its win with a 10-6 advantage in the fourth.

“We played a great game against a physical team had some up and downs, but got the win. This is a players win and my staff win. They worked so hard this week. I want to make sure the players and my staff get all the credit.”

— Viewmont coach Andru Jones

Olympus improves to 2-1 on the season after beating Kearns on the road. The Titans opened up the game on a high note and rode the momentum through the game. It was a nice night for Olympus rushing, Charlie Sherwood and Luke Bryant scored a combined three rushing touchdowns for the Titans.

Pine View scored just seconds into the fourth quarter to make it a seven point game, but the Skyhawks responded with 14 unanswered points to keep the Panthers out of reach and take the victory. Jed Hughes had a strong game for Salem Hills, carrying the ball into the endzone twice on the night.

“Salem Hills had four takeaways on the night by Aiden Haskell, Kort Stewart, Garrett Holt and Nick Larsen. I was proud of the way the defense played. They got into a great rhythm and flew around tonight. Offense got out and ran the ball well. Jed Hughes was big on the ground game and played hard. Players like Jed are special.”

— Salem Hills coach Jeff Higginson

The Lions led by as much as 21, but Richfield made it a game, outscoring Payson 22-7 the rest of the way. Though it allowed Richfield back into the game, Payson’s defense stepped up in the fourth quarter, keeping the Wildcats out of the endzone and allowing the team to secure its second win of 2022. Dylan Wall caught two touchdown passes from Kade Edwards to help lead Payson to victory.

Provo scored all but six of its 36 points in the first half and cruised to the road victory over Cedar Valley. Provo’s Jamison Harward had two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter while Bulldog quarterback Kyson Condie contributed three scores in the 2nd quarter, two through the air and one on the ground. Provo will host undefeated Viewmont next week before opening region play.

After struggling to put points on the board in its first two contests, Davis found the endzone four times—three of which came in the first quarter—Friday night to secure its first victory of the season. Quarterback Jackson Stevens tossed a pair of touchdowns for the Darts.

Spanish Fork kept Desert Hills out of the endzone for most of the game as the Dons handed the Thunder their first loss of the season. Desert Hills kicker Shayden Scott had two field goals in the first quarter, but the Dons scored the next 19 points to run away with the win. Dons senior Joshua Buck led the winning effort with two rushing touchdowns.

The Knights posted a 50-piece in front of their home crowd Friday night, which proved to be more than enough for the squad to secure their first victory of the season. Tailback AJ Tillman posted a standout performance for Northridge, scoring four touchdowns—one of which came from 57 yards out midway through the second quarter.

Ben Lomond edge out Evanston in Wyoming in an intensely close game. Ben Lomond lead for most of the game, but after giving up a touchdown at the end of the third, Ben Lomond found itself with a two point deficit going into the fourth. Ben Lomond found a way to score a field goal as well as a touchdown to go up 7, however Evanston was able to run into the end zone with only 27 seconds left in regulation. A one point game at this point, however Ben Lomond stuck together and defended the two point conversion and succeeded winning 23-22.

Coming into the season with the expectation to challenge for the Region 1 crown, it had been a difficult start to the season for the Titans, who were winless through the first two weeks of the season. But they finally managed to break into the win column Friday night with fairly comfortable win over Westlake. Syracuse outscored the Thunder 20-7 in the second quarter and had four different players score touchdowns in what it hopes will be a momentum-seizing result.

An offensive explosion from Farmington was too much for Maple Mountain to handle. The Farmington offense was on a roll Friday night, scoring a staggering nine touchdowns. It was also a great defensive effort by the Phoenix, only giving up a single touchdown. Farmington takes the win on the road and goes up 2-0 on the season.

Just a touchdown separated American Fork and West in their Friday night battle. It was a defensive first half, neither team giving up much at all. However, each teams respective offenses got going in the second half. In the end it was American Fork who defended home against the Panthers, winning 20-13.

Dixie go all the way out to California and pick up a win on the road! Jalen Schultz found teammates Jaxon Barben and Blake Watson in the end zone, and Seth Takau ran in the endzone for one. A big defensive performance in the second half for the Flyers allowed them to pick up this win in California.

After a heartbreaking OT loss last week at Provo, the Bees returned to their winning form, blanking Mountain Crest 27-0. Box Elder’s defense, which gave up 44 points last week, was dominant against the Mustangs. Ryan Griffin tossed two TDs on the night for the Bees, who turn their full attention now to next week’s rivalry game against Bear River

Sky View fell to 1-2 on the season with a home loss to an out-of-state visitor from Rigby, Idaho. The visiting Trojans had the first 27 points of the game before a safety finally cleared the zero of Sky View’s side of the board. Junior Bryton Williams caught a touchdown pass from junior quarter back Carson Thatcher midway through the fourth quarter of the loss.

Two scores in each of the first three quarters was more than enough for Ogden to knock off Carbon 41-0. Tigers quarterback Chino Furniss threw for 275 yards and three scores on the night while the defense recorded its first shutout since 2018.

“We were excited after a bye week to have improved in many areas specifically our passing game as we spread the ball out to many players today as we worked on playing with confidence and being loose and having fun. The star of the night was a Defense that held a previous unbeaten Carbon team to under 20 total yards in a shut out to lead the Tigers to win.”

— Ogden coach Erik Thompson

Another dominant win for the Falcons, who’ve looked nothing short of a title-contender to open up the 2022 season. Defensively, Skyridge has only allowed seven points through the first three weeks of the season—all while averaging 45 points per game. Quarterback McCae Hillstead had three rushing touchdowns in the Falcons’ victory, while standout cornerback Smith Snowden recorded a 27-yard pick-six.

Mountain View hung with the high-powered Wasps for the first half as Juab only led, 28-21, at the half. After that, the undefeated squad took control with a 21-point outburst in the third quarter, and the Bruins got no closer. Wasps senior quarterback Alex Jackson exploded for five passing touchdowns, all for 20 yards or more. Bruins sophomore quarterback Loto Lesa also had a respectable day, throwing for three touchdowns.

Judge scored all of 20 of its points in just under nine minutes of play lasting from the end of the third and into the middle of the fourth quarter. The 20-point burst came after the Bulldogs struggled to put points on the board for most of the game, but ended up being all that they needed to secure the victory over Democracy Prep (Nevada). Isaiah Hemmings scored two touchdowns for Judge.

“Our boys did a great job of fighting back after being down early in the game, it was a total team win. It’s been a long time since we’ve had back to back wins and we hope to continue to improve each week.”

— Judge coach Will Hawes

Pleasant Grove flexed its muscles in a dominant win over Orem 47-0. A balanced offensive attack for the Vikings allowed four different players to find the endzone. Kale McCoy had a receiving touchdown from Nic Staffieri, Shawn Cottle and Kove Warner each had a rushing score, and Jaeden Wright found the endzone twice on the ground.

The Thunderbirds took a trip down south and secured a lopsided win Friday night over the Mustangs—a matchup Timpview won by only five points last year. Helaman Casuga led the way for Timpview, throwing four touchdowns.

Tied at 14 after two quarters of play, Jordan and Hillcrest were locked in a staring contest for much of the second half, as both teams sought their first victory of the season. In the end, it was Colton Austin’s 1-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter that ended the stalemate and gave the Beetdiggers their first win of 2022. Austin scored all of Jordan’s three touchdowns.

Highland had a commanding 40-7 lead in the third quarter, but had to hold off a furious Bear River rally to secure its first win of the season, 46-35. Highland’s offense surpassed its total point mark for the season in the second quarter, led by Peizge Mailei’s five TDs. Bear River quarterback Ryker Jeppsen led the rally for the Bears, tossing four touchdowns on the night.

Timpanogos once again gets a strong win to go up 3-0 on the season. Timpanogos followed up its massive 57-6 victory last week with another big win. The Timpanogos offense came out a little slow in the first quarter, but picked it up heading into the second quarter. A nice night from the Timberwolves passing crew Gabe Graf, MJ Iosefo, and Luke Livingston who found their teammates in the end zone a combined 5 times.

The Patriots secured their first win of the season over a reeling Cottonwood side, which suffered its second loss to a 2A school this season with the result. Lucas Thompson’s 6-yard rushing touchdown midway through the third sealed the deal for Providence Hall.

Lone Peak played a tight game at home with out-of-state visitor Liberty, Nev., sneaking by in a one-point win over the Patriots. Senior Kaden Hodson led with two touchdowns (one by land, one by air). Kicker Ian Sanches nailed two field goals in the first quarter that proved consequential.

Fremont dropped to 0-3 as East ran away from the Silverwolves in the fourth quarter with a 21-7 run. The Leopards did all their damage on the ground with six touchdowns, the first two scored by Amini Amone. Nuna Fonua closed out the game with two scores in the fourth quarter.

After a tough loss on the road against Bishop Gorman last week, the Chargers returned to the confines of the state and looked like themselves once again in a strong victory over Bingham. It looked like the Chargers were running away with a blowout result after they outscored Bingham 21-0 in the second quarter, but the Miners rallied in the second half, outscoring Corner Canyon 21-7 in the second half. It wasn’t enough to take the win though, as the Chargers handed Bingham its first loss of the season. Isaac Wilson threw three touchdowns for Corner Canyon.

Cedar City scored the first 28 points of the game before Canyon View started to rally. The Falcons slowly played their way back into it, but luck ran out for them as the Reds went home with the win. Cedar junior quarterback Koden Lunt connected with three different receivers for touchdowns, while Canyon View senior quarterback Dawson Wood hit senior Nick Macias for two out of his three scores.

Walker Deede—who caught the game-winning touchdown in the 5A semifinals last year—showed his knack for grabbing clutch touchdowns once again Friday night, as he caught a 24-yard touchdown with 19 seconds remaining to give Springville a late win over Bountiful. The game-winning touchdown was the third of the game for quarterback Ryder Burton, who’s led the Red Devils to three wins in as many weeks.

Cyprus’s exciting 2-0 start to the season hit a wall going against Riverton as the Silverwolves decimated the Pirates. Riverton quarterback Tegan Morgan torched the defense for five touchdowns through the air, and the Silverwolves built up a commanding 49-0 lead at halftime.

Kanab defeated American Leadership by 60 points in a game that was called short due to lightning. The Cowboys scored five touchdowns in the first quarter alone, including two rushing scores from Parker Franklin and two passing touchdowns from Griffen Bone to Kason Janes. The Cowboys moved to 3-0 on the season.

An exciting double overtime nail-biter Friday night as Woods Cross attempted to defend home against Brighton. After going into the fourth tied 28-28 it was a real defensive stalemate to end the game. Neither team was giving an inch, leading the game to overtime. In the end it was Brighton junior Jack Johnson who ran into the end zone for the final touch down of the game and winning it for the Bengals.

Leading by just six points heading into the fourth quarter, the Bears delivered on both sides of the ball, outscoring Portola (California) 14-0 to see the victory out. Quarterback Devin Watson continued his strong season for Summit Academy, scoring six total touchdowns—giving him 15 through the first three games of the season.

Union senior Alec Labrum came up big for the Cougars, helping them edge out Duchesne on the road. Alec caught the ball in the end zone twice, as well as one rushing touch down. After going into the fourth up only a single point, Union was able to calm and found another way to score. Union gets a nice win on the road to go up 2-1 on the season.

“It was a physical game, we battled to the end and came out of the battle on top. Our lineman controlled the line of scrimmage in the second half.”

— Union coach Matt Labrum

A strong performance from Roy never allowed Clearfield a chance to win this one. Roy’s offense was ready to go out of the gate, scoring 18 in the first quarter and not slowing down after that. The defense came ready to play as well, limiting Clearfield to 12 points total.

A massive 33-0 first quarter for Monticello really put this one out of reach for Whitehorse. Whitehorse tried to make a run to get back in the game scoring 20 in the second quarter, but after that Monticello tightened up the defense and didn’t allow Whitehorse to score again. Overall a strong, well rounded win for the Monticello Buckaroos.

Monument Valley’s first football game as a program was a rough one as fellow gridiron newcomer Water Canyon walloped the Cougars, scoring an astounding 54 points in the first quarter. Water Canyon coach Heber Horsley said he had nearly all freshman in the game midway through the second quarter. The game was called early in the third quarter due to lightning.

Stansbury proved, once again, that the best defense is a really, really good offense as the Stallion scored over 65 points for the second time this season. The whole game was a barnburner from start to finish as the two teams combined for 56 points in the second quarter, but after leading, 47-35, at the half, Stansbury buried the visiting Grizz of Skyline, Idaho, with a 21-point third quarter and never looked back. Senior running back Mateaki Helu amassed five rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown through three quarters, and senior quarterback Ezra Harris threw for five scores.

