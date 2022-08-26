‘He’s our Deebo Samuel’: ‘How Micah Bernard became one of Utah’s top playmakers

Running back Micah Bernard is one of the most athletic players on Utah’s roster and he’ll be heavily counted on this season as a playmaker in the offense.

Bernard stepped in at cornerback in the Utes’ 48-45 loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. Also in that game, he made a remarkable, leaping, finger-tip touchdown catch in the back corner of the end zone against the Buckeyes.

“It’s hard not to talk about that catch in the Rose Bowl. That was unbelievable. He’s an unbelievable athlete,” said quarterback Cam Rising. “I just love giving him the ball and watching him go.”

Rising compared Bernard to a star San Francisco 49ers receiver.

“He’s our Deebo Samuel,” Rising said. “He’ll go run a route, get the ball out of the backfield, it doesn’t matter. He’ll make a play.”

“He played two positions in the Rose Bowl. He’s a tough kid, an athletic kid,” coach Kyle Whittingham said of Bernard. “One thing he does exceptionally well is catching the ball out of the backfield. He’s a great route runner and he has exceptional hands.”

Last season, Bernard rushed 12 times for 146 yards and a 22-yard fourth-quarter touchdown in a loss at BYU, which marked his first career TD for Utah.

Bernard finished the season with 523 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 87 carries and 251 receiving yards and a pair of TDs on 26 receptions.

Certainly, Bernard is a proven performer as both a runner and a rusher. He’s excited about the depth in the running backs room.

“Last year you thought it was competitive. This year, it’s very competitive. You’ve got me, Chris (Curry) and Tavion (Thomas). And Jaylon Glover, my boy. And some other guys that are showing out during fall camp. It’s hard to separate.”

It’s helpful to have the running backs push each other to be better.

“Everybody wants to strive for greatness,” Bernard said. “When you have a lot of guys in the room like we do, you can’t let up. Every single day is a grind.”

What does Bernard see as his role this season?

“We all have our role. You’ve got to step in and do what’s asked of you,” he said. “No matter how many reps you get, you need to give it 110%. ... Last year I was a scatback, picking up blitzes, doing this and doing that. But I feel like if I get the chance to get the ball more, you’ll see more explosive plays.”