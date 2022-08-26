Facebook Twitter
‘Put your best 11 on the field’: Depth, versatility will be key for Utah’s defense

The Utes boast a lot of talented athletes that defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley will utilize in 2022

By  Jeff Call Jeff Call
Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley looks on during 2022 fall camp at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Hunter Dyke, Utah Athletics

Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley is hoping to make the most of the depth and versatility he has at his disposal this season.

“Last year, depth was a big deal,” he said. “It’s going to continue to be a big deal when you play the schedule that we play. You have to have depth at every single position.”

The Utes boast a lot of talented athletes that Scalley will be utilizing. 

“It’s putting guys in the right spots. You’re trying to put your best 11 on the field. And also understanding what’s the best 11 in this situation,” Scalley said. “Situational football plays a big part in what an offense is going to allow. … We do have some options and we have some versatility at the safety spot. A guy like Cole Bishop can play in the box and can play back. Clayton Isbell provides some physicality in the box and some length and range up top. We have versatility and we’re going to use it.”

