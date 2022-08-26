Facebook Twitter
Friday, August 26, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

The Jazz reportedly have a deadline in mind for a Donovan Mitchell trade

NBA reporter Brian Windhorst says the Jazz will be looking to make a move before training camp.

By  Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
SHARE The Jazz reportedly have a deadline in mind for a Donovan Mitchell trade
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) moves around New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during an NBA game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) moves around New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during an NBA game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. The Jazz won 113-104. Will Mitchell be on the Jazz roster this coming season?

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz technically have until the February trade deadline to move Donovan Mitchell, but the team is hoping to trade him much sooner than that, according to Brian Windhorst, who covers the NBA for ESPN.

In the latest episode of his podcast, Windhorst said the Jazz are pushing to get a deal done before players report to camp at the end of September.

“It sounds to me in talking to people around the league that the Jazz want to try to go ... before training camp,” he said on “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective.”

Tim Bontemps, another ESPN reporter who was also on the episode, confirmed that he’s been hearing the same things.

“It doesn’t makes sense for the Jazz to have him on the team when training camp starts and it doesn’t make sense for the Knicks (the Jazz’s most likely trade partner) to not have him on the team,” he said.

But both men noted that the deadline is also a bargaining tool. It helps the Jazz put pressure on potential trade partners to put forward their best deal.

“The Jazz are trying to apply the gas here to juice the offers,” Windhorst said.

Related

He and his podcast guests went on to discuss what the best possible offers from a handful of teams would look like and why a potential Knicks’ package would be strongest of all.

Teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers or Miami Heat do have valuable picks to offer, but it seems clear that dealing with the New York Knicks would work out best for the Jazz in the long-run, Windhorst said.

“To me, if I’m in the Jazz front office, I am trying to get as many unprotected Knicks picks as I can get in this trade,” he said, adding that the quality of the picks in a trade matters as much or more than the quantity.

Earlier this week, The Athletic reported that the Jazz have already turned down an offer from the Knicks that included two unprotected first-round draft picks and three other first-round picks in an article that also highlighted the Jazz’s conversations with the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards.

Moving forward, the Jazz will have to make sure the Knicks believe that other teams are truly interested, Windhorst said. The Knicks won’t up their offer if they decide they’re only bidding against themselves.

Although the idea of a training camp deadline makes sense for everyone, it’s important to keep in mind that such a deadline is arbitrary. Jazz leaders aren’t going to wrap-up trade talks until they’re confident that they’ve gotten the best deal that can be had, said ESPN reporter Tim MacMahon on the podcast.

Danny Ainge is not going to pull the trigger until he gets his price,” he said.

And once he does “pull the trigger,” there could be even more moves made, Windhorst said.

He said that you shouldn’t rule out future trades involving Bojan Bogdanović and Mike Conley.

In general, across the league, there’s “still a lot more business to happen here,” Windhorst said.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
Flashback Friday: The night Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray made history together
Who is new Utah Jazzman Stanley Johnson?
Who is new Utah Jazzman Talen Horton-Tucker?
What 3 teams would Donovan Mitchell reportedly prefer to be traded to if he leaves?
Patrick Beverley trade likely foreshadowing more moves to come
Former Jazz Summer League player Tacko Fall has a new team