Next month, “Jeopardy!” enters a new era with Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik as the permanent hosts of the beloved quiz show. But beyond that major development, the show is also gearing up for a number of special tournaments and spinoffs.

This includes the return of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” — and the show just revealed its star-studded lineup.

Who is competing on ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’?

According to Entertainment Weekly, the roster of celebrity contestants features a mix of actors — including “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu and Michael Cera — comedians and athletes. Below is the full list:



Simu Liu.

Constance Wu.

Iliza Shlesinger.

Ray Romano.

Aisha Tyler.

Patton Oswalt.

Michael Cera.

B.J. Novak.

Candace Parker.

Your favorite quiz show has achieved celebrity status! ⭐️ Get ready to see some familiar faces in the very first season of #CelebrityJeopardy! coming September 25 to ABC, and stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/yIq9ULvjeJ — Celebrity Jeopardy! (@CelebJeopardy) August 23, 2022

“It’s the OG ‘Jeopardy!’ with celebrities,” said Bialik, who will host “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” in a preview clip, per Entertainment Weekly. “Let’s hope they’ve been reading more than screenplays.”

When does ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ air?

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” premieres Sept. 25 on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

When does the new season of ‘Jeopardy!’ begin?

“Jeopardy!” is currently airing reruns during the offseason, but fans can expect new episodes — featuring Jennings as host — when Season 39 premieres on Sept. 12, the Deseret News reported.

When does the ‘Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions’ air?

Beginning Oct. 31, Jennings will also host the highly anticipated Tournament of Champions that will feature several contestants from this past season who have had spectacular runs: Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach and Ryan Long, TV Insider reported.

Bialik, meanwhile, will host “Celebrity Jeopardy!” the “Jeopardy!” National College Championship and other new tournaments in the works.

“The fact is, we have so much ‘Jeopardy!’ to make, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed,” “Jeopardy!” Executive Producer Michael Davies said in a statement.

