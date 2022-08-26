Facebook Twitter
One of the first college football games of the season was in real danger of being canceled

UNC is supposed to host FAMU in its season opener, but the game was in serious doubt

By  Trent Wood Trent Wood
North Carolina’s Michael Carter (8) carries the ball during an NCAA college football game against Mercer in Durham, N.C.

North Carolina’s Michael Carter (8) carries the ball during an NCAA college football game against Mercer in Durham, N.C., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. UNC is supposed to host FAMU in its season opener, but the game was in serious doubt Friday, with FAMU shorthanded.

Ben McKeown, AP

On Saturday, the 2022 college football season will begin for 22 teams across the country.

It was almost only 20.

According to a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, North Carolina’s season opener against Florida A&M, an FCS program in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, was in real danger of being canceled.

According to ESPN sources, as of 12:20 p.m. Friday, FAMU — which is based in Tallahassee, Florida — hadn’t boarded its flight to North Carolina for a game that is expected to kick off at 6:15 p.m. MDT Saturday.

The issue, per multiple reports, was that FAMU was too shorthanded to safely field a team.

According to reporting by Alison Posey — the sports director for ABC 27, based in Tallahassee — 20 FAMU players are ineligible to play, for myriad reasons, including but not limited to academics or transfer eligibility.

Per Posey, FAMU head coach Willie Simmons left the decision to play Saturday up to his players, and as later reported by both Thamel and Posey, the players elected to play the game despite having only seven available offensive linemen.

Simmons told Posey that some of FAMU’s ineligible players are out for the season, while others are expected to miss four games, pending NCAA appeals.

UNC and FAMU are part of the Week 0 lineup that will kick off the 2022 college football season on Saturday.

Utah State will host UConn as part of the Week 0 slate, with other notable games including Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, Wyoming at Illinois, Nevada at New Mexico State, and Vanderbilt at Hawaii.

