Facebook Twitter
Friday, August 26, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports University of Utah

There couldn’t be a more fitting recipient for this year’s Ty Jordan/Aaron Lowe Memorial Scholarship

Utah quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson is the second ever recipient of the memorial scholarship.

By  Trent Wood Trent Wood
SHARE There couldn’t be a more fitting recipient for this year’s Ty Jordan/Aaron Lowe Memorial Scholarship
merlin_2885647.jpg

Utah quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson, left, celebrates with his teammates after their first touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Washington State at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City.

Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

The Ty Jordan/Aaron Lowe Memorial Scholarship was established by the University of Utah last year, first to honor Jordan and then later Lowe, after the pair of Ute football players and best friends tragically lost their lives in separate gun-related incidents.

There couldn’t be a more fitting recipient for the scholarship in its second year — Lowe was the first recipient — in third-year quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham announced the decision Friday afternoon, in a video captured and posted to Twitter by Utah football.

A Texan like both Jordan and Lowe, Jackson met Jordan when the latter was in the eighth grade and played against him growing up.

Lowe, meanwhile, was one of Jackson’s closest friends from the moment he arrived on campus at the U.

An understandably emotion Jackson addressed the team after Whittingham announced the decision.

“I appreciate y’all for letting me represent the guys this year,” Jackson told his teammates. “You all know how close we were and how much they meant to me. … Love y’all. Let’s keep this ball rolling.”

Next Up In U of U sports
‘Put your best 11 on the field’: Depth, versatility will be key for Utah’s defense
‘He’s our Deebo Samuel’: How Micah Bernard became one of Utah’s top playmakers
Utes’ goal for 2022 season? Dominate
Why this playoff predictor thinks Utah can make the College Football Playoff this year
‘I’ve got to flip a switch’: How center Paul Maile is leading Utah’s offensive line
What’s the next barrier for Utah football to break down? Kyle Whittingham has an answer