There couldn’t be a more fitting recipient for this year’s Ty Jordan/Aaron Lowe Memorial Scholarship

The Ty Jordan/Aaron Lowe Memorial Scholarship was established by the University of Utah last year, first to honor Jordan and then later Lowe, after the pair of Ute football players and best friends tragically lost their lives in separate gun-related incidents.

There couldn’t be a more fitting recipient for the scholarship in its second year — Lowe was the first recipient — in third-year quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham announced the decision Friday afternoon, in a video captured and posted to Twitter by Utah football.

The highest honor, and the perfect choice to receive it. Congratulations @leg3ndaryjaay, there is no one more deserving of this year’s TJAL Memorial Scholarship. #22forever ♥️ pic.twitter.com/1FRQ0g7Obs — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) August 26, 2022

A Texan like both Jordan and Lowe, Jackson met Jordan when the latter was in the eighth grade and played against him growing up.

Lowe, meanwhile, was one of Jackson’s closest friends from the moment he arrived on campus at the U.

An understandably emotion Jackson addressed the team after Whittingham announced the decision.

“I appreciate y’all for letting me represent the guys this year,” Jackson told his teammates. “You all know how close we were and how much they meant to me. … Love y’all. Let’s keep this ball rolling.”

