Why Utah players wore Guardian Caps during camp

During training camps in the NFL, Guardian Caps have been mandatory.

Guardian Caps were recently described by The Washington Post as “puffy additions to (players’) helmets that look as if they were designed by the Michelin Man.”

Guardian Caps are designed to protect players from head injuries.

At Utah, the players wore Guardian Caps during fall camp.

“The NFL made it mandatory for fall camp. Concussion-wise, you’re always looking for ways to curb that through your drill work and how you structure things,” explained coach Kyle Whittingham.

“If you can do it through a piece of protective equipment, then that’s all the better. That’s the whole objective. It’s just like O-linemen wear knee braces because they’re subjected to that and quarterbacks wear flak jackets. The entire team, other than QBs and specialists, right now wear the Guardians.”

Said defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley of the Guardian Caps: “Anything to keep (the players) fresh and healthy. Health is the biggest thing. We’re a physical football team. So the more we can keep them healthy and away from those head injuries, we’re going to do everything we can. Credit coach Whittingham, our staff and our medical staff. … The NFL is doing it, so it’s been good.”