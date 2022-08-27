Facebook Twitter
Utah football bolstered by the return of healthy defensive backs after Rose Bowl

JaTravis Broughton, Faybian Marks, Zemaiah Vaughn and Malone Mataele are back and ready to go

By  Jeff Call Jeff Call
The Utes celebrate after defensive back JaTravis Broughton (4) intercepts an Idaho State pass during game in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Broughton suffered labrum injury in loss to BYU last season but is back healthy and ready to roll.

Ravell Call, Deseret News

In last year’s Rose Bowl, Utah’s secondary was depleted due to injuries.

But as the 2022 season gets set to kick off, the Utes seem to be healthy again.

JaTravis Broughton, Faybian Marks, Zemaiah Vaughn and Malone Mataele are back and ready to go.

“When you have a collection of really good ball players, guys with experience and guys that you’re going to rely on heavily,” said cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah. “We don’t win the (Pac-12) championship last year without Faybian Marks, Zemaiah Vaughn and Malone Mataele. We don’t win. Those players come back with a renewed sense of confidence and accomplishment.”

Defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley is grateful to have a lot of options to play opposite of cornerback Clark Phillips III.

“Man, it’s nice to have those bodies back. Zemaiah Vaughn got injured in the Pac-12 championship game,” he said. “You get Faybian back, and JT, who was lost in the BYU game with a labrum. It allows us to do much more schematically. Coach Shah is a great coach and he’s coached them up.”

Shah is happy to have Broughton back in the fold. 

“JT, I absolutely love that boy. It was so good to have him back this spring. When you’ve been out for four or five months, you remember it but it’s still that muscle memory and having that rust knocked off was painful,” he said.

“When he got comfortable using his shoulder, when he started running, you could see his confidence just soar. He’s such a valuable asset to our room. Not only because of the plays that he’s made for the program but the workman attitude he brings every day. A pleasant kid to be around. Fun. He gives us the depth that we need. He’s one of our more physical corners. A legitimate 4.3 kid. But he shows up on the edge.”

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White is tackled by Utah Utes cornerback Faybian Marks and Utes linebacker Karene Reid

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White (3) is tackled by Utah Utes cornerback Faybian Marks (23) and Utah Utes linebacker Karene Reid (32) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

