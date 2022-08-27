Live coverage: Utah State kicks off the 2022 season against UConn. Can the Aggies pick up where they left off?

The Deseret News is providing live coverage from today’s game between Utah State and UConn. Follow along for updates throughout the day.
Pregame prep
- UConn has named a starting QB — Penn State transfer Ta’Quan Roberson.
Sources: UConn will start Penn State transfer Ta’Quan Roberson at quarterback against defending Mountain West champion Utah State today. https://t.co/sYfD9mf8DB— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 27, 2022
- Keys to a Utah State victory.
Today's Keys To The Game brought to you by @USUCreditUnion!@ScottyGZone & @kwhiteqb11 #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/2DuAuKgAaD— USU Football (@USUFootball) August 27, 2022
- Utah State AD John Hartwell has been rumored as a candidate for the now-open Auburn AD job, as has UConn’s AD David Benedict.
With Utah State’s John Hartwell & UConn’s David Benedict among leading candidates as Auburn’s next AD, wonder what their conversations will be like today when UConn visits Utah State in Logan?— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 27, 2022
Here are a few stories to get you ready for the Utah State’s season opener: