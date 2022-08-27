Facebook Twitter
Saturday, August 27, 2022 | 
Live coverage: Utah State kicks off the 2022 season against UConn. Can the Aggies pick up where they left off?

By  Trent Wood Trent Wood
Utah State football kicks of the 2022 season Saturday afternoon on Logan against the UConn Huskies. Can the reigning Mountain West Conference champs pick up where they left off?

Ashley Landis, AP

The Deseret News is providing live coverage from today’s game between Utah State and UConn. Follow along for updates throughout the day.

Pregame prep

  • UConn has named a starting QB — Penn State transfer Ta’Quan Roberson.

  • Keys to a Utah State victory.

  • Utah State AD John Hartwell has been rumored as a candidate for the now-open Auburn AD job, as has UConn’s AD David Benedict.

Here are a few stories to get you ready for the Utah State’s season opener:

