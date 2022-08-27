BYU bans fan for use of racial slur at volleyball match

The BYU athletic department issued a ban of a non-student fan on Saturday for use of a racial slur during a Cougars volleyball match against the Duke Blue Devils at BYU on Friday night.

On Saturday morning, Lesa Pamplin of Fort Worth, Texas, took to Twitter and indicated that her goddaughter, Duke player Rachel Richardson, was called a racial slur “every time she served” and “was threatened by a white male that told her to watch her back going to the team bus.”

Eventually, Pamplin wrote, a police officer was put by the Duke bench, but Pamplin wrote that “Not one freaking adult did anything to protect her. I’m looking at you @BYU. You allowed this racist behavior to continue without intervening. Apologizing to her parents after the fact is not enough. She will soon be sharing her story.”

On Saturday afternoon, as Pamplin’s tweets started going viral, BYU issued a statement which read, “All of God’s children deserve love and respect, and BYU Athletics is completely committed to leading out in abandoning attitudes and actions of prejudice of any kind and rooting out racism. When a student-athlete or a fan comes to a BYU sporting event, we expect that they will be treated with love and respect and feel safe on our campus.”

BYU indicated that the banned fan was sitting in the student section at the match but does not attend the university.

“To say we are extremely disheartened in the actions of a small number of fans in last night’s volleyball match in the Smith Fieldhouse between BYU and Duke is not strong enough language,” the school’s statement continued. “We will not tolerate behavior of this kind. Specifically, the use of a racial slur at any of our athletic events is absolutely unacceptable and BYU Athletics holds a zero-tolerance approach to this behavior.

“We wholeheartedly apologize to Duke University and especially to its student-athletes competing last night for what they experienced. We want BYU athletic events to provide a safe environment for all, and there is no place for behaviors like this in our venues.”

BYU won the match 3-1 as a record 5,507 fans were in attendance at Smith Fieldhouse.

