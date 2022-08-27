A surprise guest at the Ephraim Utah Temple groundbreaking

EPHRAIM, Utah — As President Russell M. Nelson concluded the prayer dedicating the site of the future Ephraim Utah Temple on Saturday, Aug. 27, rain began to fall.

The rain continued as the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and others turned the soil.

Jude Price — who has deep Sanpete Valley family roots and is President Nelson’s first cousin once removed — watched the rain and immediately claimed to know the source. As President Nelson left the groundbreaking ceremony, she yelled out to him: “These are the tears of joy of our ancestors,” she said.

Moments later, the heavens opened, and the sprinkles of rain became a downpour.

President Nelson’s participation in the groundbreaking ceremony was a surprise to those gathered for the ceremony. In contrast to the pomp and circumstances that usually would greet a surprise guest of his stature, however, the prophet’s arrival was met with reverence, sacred silence and many tears.

