Saturday, August 27, 2022 | 
Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints Faith

A surprise guest at the Ephraim Utah Temple groundbreaking

By  Sarah Jane Weaver Sarah Jane Weaver
President Russell M. Nelson turns the first soil at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ephraim Utah Temple in Ephraim on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. With President Nelson are his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, third from left, Gov. Spencer Cox, left, and his wife Abby Cox, second from left. Second from right is Elder Walter F. González, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Zulma González, right.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

EPHRAIM, Utah — As President Russell M. Nelson concluded the prayer dedicating the site of the future Ephraim Utah Temple on Saturday, Aug. 27, rain began to fall.

The rain continued as the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and others turned the soil.

Jude Price — who has deep Sanpete Valley family roots and is President Nelson’s first cousin once removed — watched the rain and immediately claimed to know the source. As President Nelson left the groundbreaking ceremony, she yelled out to him: “These are the tears of joy of our ancestors,” she said.

Moments later, the heavens opened, and the sprinkles of rain became a downpour.

President Nelson’s participation in the groundbreaking ceremony was a surprise to those gathered for the ceremony. In contrast to the pomp and circumstances that usually would greet a surprise guest of his stature, however, the prophet’s arrival was met with reverence, sacred silence and many tears.

