Facebook Twitter
Sunday, August 28, 2022 | 
Culture U.S. & World Entertainment

How Boston police saved a man from missing his own wedding

Patrick Mahoney was about to miss his own wedding after a boat broke down, until Boston police stepped in

By  Sarah Gamblessgambles@deseretnews.com
SHARE How Boston police saved a man from missing his own wedding
Boston police officer stands with wedding couple on a dock

This photo provided by the Boston Police Dept. shows from left, Patrick Mahoney, Hannah (Crawford) Mahoney and Boston police officer Joe Matthews on the dock at Thompson Island in Boston Harbor on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Patrick Mahoney was scheduled to get married on Thompson Island, but the boat that was supposed to ferry him to the island where his bride-to-be was waiting broke down. Matthews transported the groom and his party to the island on his police boat so Mahoney’s marriage to Hannah Crawford could go on as scheduled.

Boston Police Dept. via Associated Press

Patrick Mahoney was moments away from missing his own wedding until Boston police stepped in and saved the day.

He and Hannah (Crawford) Mahoney planned on getting hitched on an island in Boston Harbor on Saturday.

What happened to a Boston wedding couple’s boat?

But the boat that was meant to take him to the island broke down. This left him, his groomsmen, the photographer, the DJ and the floral arrangements stranded on the mainland, per The Guardian.

Related

That’s when the Boston police stepped in.

How did Boston police save a wedding?

Officers from the Boston Police Department’s Harbor Patrol Unit received a call about the disabled ferry and answered that they were ready to help.

Boston police officer Joseph Matthews gathered the group and transported them on his police boat, so the show could go on at Thompson Island as planned.

The Boston Police Department said in a statement “that all parties involved, as well as the floral arrangements, made it safely to their intended destination out in the harbor.” 

“They were there very quickly to get my groomsmen and all of our vendors out here to the island and kind of save the day,” Mahoney told the Boston Globe.

Matthews told the Boston Globe that he was happy to help make their day special.

“My wedding day was the best day of my life. .... They were just very appreciative, nice kids, very happy to be married here,” Matthews said.

Related

Next Up In Utah
Opinion: Yellowstone is the key to saving the Great Salt Lake
Why Salt Lake views new 700-room hotel as a ‘game changer’ as it nears opening
Motorist allegedly threatened Senate candidate Evan McMullin and his wife with a gun
Former Utah prosecutor for Child Protection Division arrested in child porn investigation
Opinion: Floods are part of climate change, and Utahns should be worried
Opinion: We should follow in the founders’ footsteps and reject a national popular vote