How Boston police saved a man from missing his own wedding

Patrick Mahoney was moments away from missing his own wedding until Boston police stepped in and saved the day.

He and Hannah (Crawford) Mahoney planned on getting hitched on an island in Boston Harbor on Saturday.

What happened to a Boston wedding couple’s boat?

But the boat that was meant to take him to the island broke down. This left him, his groomsmen, the photographer, the DJ and the floral arrangements stranded on the mainland, per The Guardian.

That’s when the Boston police stepped in.

How did Boston police save a wedding?

Officers from the Boston Police Department’s Harbor Patrol Unit received a call about the disabled ferry and answered that they were ready to help.

Boston police officer Joseph Matthews gathered the group and transported them on his police boat, so the show could go on at Thompson Island as planned.

The Boston Police Department said in a statement “that all parties involved, as well as the floral arrangements, made it safely to their intended destination out in the harbor.”

“They were there very quickly to get my groomsmen and all of our vendors out here to the island and kind of save the day,” Mahoney told the Boston Globe.

Matthews told the Boston Globe that he was happy to help make their day special.

“My wedding day was the best day of my life. .... They were just very appreciative, nice kids, very happy to be married here,” Matthews said.