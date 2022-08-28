What BYU AD Tom Holmoe said to the women’s volleyball crowd after racially charged incident

One night after a BYU Cougars fan directed racial slurs at a Duke Blue Devils women’s volleyball player on Friday, Cougars athletic director Tom Holmoe addressed the crowd at Saturday night’s BYU match at Smith Fieldhouse in Provo.

Holmoe first introduced himself and then said, “At last night’s game, there were some egregious and hurtful slurs that were directed at members of the Duke University women’s volleyball team. I’m the athletic director, and I’m accountable for what happens in all of our athletic events, and with that in mind, the process to get better and to heal has already begun.”

Holmoe said he met on Saturday morning with the athlete the slurs were directed at (identified as Rachel Robinson) and her coach.

BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe addresses fans in attendance before tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/UH0URY7Svx — BYU Women’s Volleyball (@BYUwvolleyball) August 28, 2022

“If you would have met her, you would have loved her, but you don’t know her, and so you don’t feel that way,” Holmoe said. “As children of God, we are responsible, it’s our mission to love one another and treat everybody with respect, and that didn’t happen (Friday). We fell very short. We didn’t live up to our best.

“I ask that everyone at all of our games that represent BYU, that you will have the courage to take a stand and be able to take care of each other, and more importantly the guests, our guests who we invite to come and play here so that we can be disciples of Christ and show it in every way.”

Holmoe concluded by saying, “I love how Cougar Nation, the ROC (Roar of Cougars, the student section) and all our fans are incredibly in support of our teams. Cheer ‘em on as loud as you can, but do not cross the line where you would hurt or harm anyone in any way. Love you, Cougs. Thanks.”

Holmoe’s comments echoed two statements from the BYU athletic department issued Saturday, which said the university has a “zero-tolerance approach” for use of racial slurs at events on campus.

“We wholeheartedly apologize to Duke University and especially to its student-athletes competing last night for what they experienced,” one of the statements read. “We want BYU athletic events to provide a safe environment for all, and there is no place for behaviors like this in our venues.”

The fan who directed the slurs at Robinson has been banned from campus events, the university said Saturday.