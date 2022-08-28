Why an ESPN analyst gave the Jazz just a so-so grade for the Patrick Beverley trade

For most, if not all of the trades that occur in the NBA, ESPN’s Kevin Pelton writes a piece in which he gives the teams involved in the deal a grade.

Pelton considers a variety of factors when determining the grade, particularly how the trade fits into what the teams are trying to accomplish at the time the trade is made.

Earlier this summer, Pelton gave the Utah Jazz an ‘A’ and the Minnesota Timberwolves a ‘D’ for the trade headlined by Rudy Gobert, but he somewhat reversed the grades for the trade last week that sent Patrick Beverley from the Jazz to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson.

Pelton gave the Jazz just a ‘C’ while giving the Lakers an ‘A.’

“On one level, this trade makes a lot of sense for the Jazz,” Pelton began. “Utah was always likely to be a waystation for Beverley, who doesn’t fit with the Jazz whether they’re still trying to compete this season or plan to trade Donovan Mitchell and enter a full rebuilding process. Utah was already flush with guards, making Beverley unnecessary in the former scenario. In the latter, keeping a veteran with trade value makes no sense.”

Pelton also expressed that Horton-Tucker could turn into a solid player for a Jazz team that could be headed toward a rebuild, but he was critical of the fact that the Jazz didn’t get any draft compensation in the deal.

“One of (the Lakers’) precious first-round picks wasn’t realistic, but the Lakers actually have several second-round picks available,” Pelton wrote.

Meanwhile, in giving the Lakers an ‘A’ for the deal, Pelton primarily cited Beverley’s ability to play well on both ends of the floor, as well as how the deal allowed the team to get off Horton-Tucker’s contract.

“We’ll see how the (Russell) Westbrook trade market plays out, particularly with the Lakers retaining both future first-round picks they have the ability to trade (in 2027 and 2029). Either way, this roster is better off with Beverley, both now and next summer,” Pelton wrote.

